Rohit Sharma Fails On His Return To Ranji Trophy After 10 Years, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The return of Rohit Sharma to domestic cricket after nearly a decade of absence was one of the most anticipated moments in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. With Mumbai facing Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, all eyes were on the Indian captain as he opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, despite the excitement, the day turned out to be a tough one for Mumbai’s star batter as he was dismissed for just 3 runs.

Fans leaving the venue after the wicket of Rohit Sharma. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/SQhqs9Mi76 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 23, 2025

Rohit Sharma’s Long-Awaited Return to Domestic Cricket

It’s been a long time since Rohit Sharma last played in the Ranji Trophy. His last appearance in the tournament was in November 2015, where he scored a memorable 113 against Uttar Pradesh. Since then, his focus has shifted to international cricket, where he has established himself as one of the premier batters for India. However, with the BCCI making it mandatory for India’s international players to participate in domestic cricket, Rohit’s return to the Ranji Trophy was almost a foregone conclusion.

His selection in the Mumbai squad for this match was a significant boost for the team. Mumbai’s captain, Ajinkya Rahane, expressed his confidence in Rohit’s ability to inspire the younger players in the squad. “It’s great to have Rohit back after so many years for Mumbai. Everyone can learn a lot from him,” Rahane said, highlighting the leadership and experience that Rohit brings to the dressing room.

Early Setbacks for Mumbai: Jaiswal and Sharma Depart Quickly

As the match kicked off, Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision seemed promising, given the talent in the squad, including the likes of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the early moments of the match were far from kind to the star-studded Mumbai lineup.

Rohit Sharma, known for his composure at the crease, struggled to settle in. His return to domestic cricket saw him dismissed for just 3 runs. The highly anticipated innings ended quickly when he was caught out, much to the disappointment of the Mumbai faithful.

Jaiswal, who has been in fine form recently, didn’t fare much better. The young opener was dismissed for a mere 4 runs, leaving Mumbai’s batting lineup under pressure early in the innings. This double setback forced the team to regroup, with experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer now tasked with stabilizing the innings.

Mumbai Faces Pressure Against a Strong Jammu & Kashmir Side

While Mumbai’s batting struggles were evident, it’s important to recognize the pressure exerted by Jammu & Kashmir’s bowlers. The team, currently sitting second in the Elite Group A, presented a formidable challenge. With players like Abid Mushtaq and Umar Nazir Mir in the squad, Jammu & Kashmir’s attack was always going to be a tough test for the Mumbai batters.

Rohit’s struggles, in particular, highlighted the pressure he has been under in recent months. The Indian captain has had a challenging run with the bat in recent Test and ODI series, and his form in the Ranji Trophy is crucial for regaining confidence ahead of upcoming international duties.