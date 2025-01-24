Rohit Sharma Fails To Impress In Ranji Trophy Return, Scores Just 31 In Two Innings

Ranji Trophy 2025: India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, made his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after nearly a decade but failed to make a significant impact in Mumbai's Group A clash against Jammu and Kashmir at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Known for his class and flamboyance, the star batter struggled to find his rhythm, managing only 31 runs across two innings in the match.

A Disappointing Start

Rohit’s comeback began on a sour note as he was dismissed for just 3 runs off 19 balls in the first innings. Battling an out-of-sorts approach, the experienced opener seemed to lack fluency and fell cheaply, adding to the pressure on his side in a crucial match.

A Mixed Second Innings

Determined to make amends, Rohit came out with an aggressive mindset in the second innings. He started with a bang, smashing a glorious six straight down the ground to signal his intent. However, his knock of 28 runs was a tale of two halves a blazing start followed by a slowdown.

Rohit raced to 21 off just 11 balls, displaying his trademark aggressive strokes. But the bowlers quickly adjusted their lengths, with Yudhvir Singh and Auqib Nabi tying him down. Rohit managed just 1 run off his next 20 deliveries as the bowlers maintained disciplined lines, forcing him into a defensive shell. Despite moments of solid defensive play and confident footwork, Rohit’s innings lacked the consistency and dominance expected from a batter of his caliber.

A Miscalculated Shot Ends His Stay

Just as Rohit seemed to be settling in, he fell to a mistimed lofted shot. Facing Yudhvir Singh, Rohit failed to pick a subtle change in pace and attempted an ambitious hit off a delivery that wasn’t full enough for the stroke. The inside edge ballooned towards mid-wicket, where Abid Mushtaq took a sharp catch, ending Rohit’s innings at 28 runs.

Rohit's Disappointing Return

In total, Rohit Sharma scored just 31 runs in the match 3 in the first innings and 28 in the second. While his return to the domestic circuit created excitement, his performance in this game left fans and pundits wanting more. Rohit’s struggles underline the challenges of transitioning between formats and the importance of finding form ahead of bigger assignments, including the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Mumbai will hope their skipper finds his touch soon as they progress through the Ranji Trophy, while Rohit will be eager to shake off the rust and return to his prolific best in the matches to come.