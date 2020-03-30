Rohit Sharma has best cricketing brain among current players, believes Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricket Wasim Jaffer, who bid adieu to all forms of the game earlier this month, believes star opener Rohit Sharma has the best cricketing brain among the current lot of players.

In a Question and Answer session on Jaffer's official Twitter handle, one of the followers asked the 42-year-old former opener as to who has the best cricketing mind among the current players.

Ahead of the likes of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Jaffer was quick to pick Rohit as his answer.

Rohit Sharma — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Notably, the duo has shared the dressing room for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, whom Rohit was all set to lead once again during the 2020 edition of the tournament which got postponed till April 15 amid coronavirus outbreak.

Under Rohit's captaincy, the Mumbai-based franchise has notably lifted the trophy on four occassions besides also making a runner-up finish once.

Rohit has also led the Indian team in limited-overs cricket in 10 matches in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.Out of 10 ODIs, the Men in Blue emerged victorious on eight occassions.

Besides this, Jaffer also replied to another user's question that who is better between Kohli and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Responding to the question, the former Ranji Trophy player came up with a hilarious answer as he posted a meme with a quote,"Dange Karwaenge kya aap (Do you want to cause riots)?”

Jaffer, however, added that both the batting megastars are from different eras and that they are great in their era.

"On a serious note, different eras. Both are great in their era," he wrote.

Earlier this month, former India opener Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus ending his two-decade-long cricketing career.He appeared in 31 Tests for India during his career with the Men in Blue, scoring 1,944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries.