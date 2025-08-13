Rohit Sharma Hits No. 2 In ICC ODI Rankings Without Playing For 157 Days - Explained

India’s limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has moved up to the second position in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, released on August 13, 2025. The 38-year-old’s surge comes despite not playing competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL season. Rohit’s rise is largely due to a drop in form for Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who struggled in the recent three-match ODI series against the West Indies in August, registering a series of low scores. As a result, Babar has slipped to No. 3 in the world rankings.

At the top, Shubman Gill continues to dominate as the No. 1 ranked ODI batter, holding 784 rating points. Rohit is now in second place with 756 points just 28 behind Gill while Babar sits third with 751 points. Former India captain Virat Kohli remains in fourth place with 736 points and will aim to climb higher when he returns for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

The BCCI has stated that there is “no hurry” to decide the futures of both Rohit and Kohli following media reports suggesting the two might retire after the tour of Australia later this year. Both players, however, have already begun preparations for the assignment. Rohit has been training in Mumbai with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, while Kohli held an indoor nets session in London.

India currently has five batters inside the top 15 of the ODI rankings besides Gill (1st), Rohit (2nd), and Kohli (4th), Shreyas Iyer is eighth with 704 points, and KL Rahul sits 15th.

Rohit and Kohli last played ODI cricket during India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year. The duo had stepped away from Test cricket midway through the IPL 2025 season. Their scheduled return in August was delayed after the bilateral series against Bangladesh originally planned for this month was postponed to next year.

ICC ODI Batting Rankings – As of August 13, 2025

Shubman Gill – India – 784

Rohit Sharma – India – 756

Babar Azam – Pakistan – 751

Virat Kohli – India – 736

Daryl Mitchell – New Zealand – 720

Charith Asalanka – Sri Lanka – 719

Harry Tector – Ireland – 708

Shreyas Iyer – India – 704

Ibrahim Zadran – Afghanistan – 676

Kusal Mendis – Sri Lanka – 669

In the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai, Rohit played a captain’s knock, scoring 76 after a quiet tournament until then, guiding India in a successful chase of 252. Kohli, on the other hand, was one of the team’s top performers in the tournament, scoring 218 runs in five matches, including a century against Pakistan in Dubai.