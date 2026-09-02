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Rohit Sharma IN or OUT for 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI to discuss ex-India captain’s future with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a key review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, with Rohit Sharma’s future ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup set to be a major talking point.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
Rohit Sharma IN or OUT for 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI to discuss ex-India captain’s future with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Rohit Sharma IN or OUT for 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI to discuss ex-India captain’s future with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman
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