/Rohit Sharma IN or OUT for 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI to discuss ex-India captain’s future with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman

Rohit Sharma's place in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans is expected to come under discussion when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) holds a high-level review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.
Convened ahead of the board's Annual General Meeting, the session will bring together BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman to chart the long-term trajectory of the national side.
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Rohit Sharma’s ODI future has become a talking point after reports of differences between the national selection committee and the BCCI’s top brass. During India's England tour, reports suggested that the selectors wanted to move on from the veteran opener and build a younger team ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Retirement talks grew ahead of the Lord’s ODI, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia backed Rohit’s continued availability. Rohit then answered his critics with a brilliant 138 at Lord’s, showing he still has plenty of runs left in him.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Thursday's meeting is expected to clear the air on whether Rohit will continue to lead India’s top order until the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, or whether the team will start preparing for his replacement in the upcoming bilateral series.
The meeting's purview extends well beyond a single individual:
Overseas Performance Review: India’s recent white-ball struggles in England and Ireland - including dropping the ODI series in England 2-1 and suffering consecutive T20I setbacks - will face direct scrutiny.
Injury Protocols And CoE Timelines: Managing recurring player breakdowns remains a priority. The sports science division under VVS Laxman will address rehabilitation schedules for core stars, including Hardik Pandya’s bowling workload and Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness.
Selection Panel Direction: With Ajit Agarkar’s contract term entering critical discussions, the board will assess whether to retain continuity in the selection leadership heading into the multi-format New Zealand tour.
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