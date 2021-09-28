Rohit Sharma in Pakistan? Twitterati in splits over MI skipper’s lookalike

In an interesting turn of events, a doppelganger of India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been spotted in Pakistan and that too sipping a local juice in a street-side shop.

While, Rohit Sharma is busy leading Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions and five-time winners, in the second and final leg of the IPL 2021 edition in the UAE, his ardent fans had spotted the lookalike of the ‘Hitman’ in Pakistan following which memes start flooding all over the social media.

Check out some of the best reactions:

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar. (Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

He’s gone over there to regroup and think how he will change the fortunes of Mumbai Indians!! — AR (@Edge2slip) September 27, 2021

He needs the sharbat. MI haar rhi h to pressure handling ke liye jaruri h — SR (@orngebellpepper) September 27, 2021

Talking about Rohit, the MI skipper will be eager to change his side’s fortune as the defending champions slipped to the seventh spot in the tally with 8 points in ten matches following their crushing defeat against RCB on Sunday.

At the end of the first leg of the IPL 2021 season, Mumbai were at the fourth position but after the disappointments in the second phase, three successive defeats, their road to the play-offs has become very difficult.

Now only four matches are left to play for them. While things look bleak at the moment, one can never count out Mumbai Indians, who have time and again shown their ability to arrest their slide and bounce back.

Notably, Rohit-led MI are currently gearing up for their upcoming IPL 2021 encounter against the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday evening (September 28).