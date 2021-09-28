हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma in Pakistan? Twitterati in splits over MI skipper’s lookalike

While, Rohit Sharma is busy leading Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions and five-time winners, in the second and final leg of the IPL 2021 edition in the UAE, his ardent fans had spotted the lookalike of the ‘Hitman’ in Pakistan following which memes start flooding all over the social media.

Rohit Sharma in Pakistan? Twitterati in splits over MI skipper’s lookalike
Rohit Sharma's lookalike spotted in Pakistan (Source: Twitter)

In an interesting turn of events, a doppelganger of India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been spotted in Pakistan and that too sipping a local juice in a street-side shop.

While, Rohit Sharma is busy leading Mumbai Indians (MI), the defending champions and five-time winners, in the second and final leg of the IPL 2021 edition in the UAE, his ardent fans had spotted the lookalike of the ‘Hitman’ in Pakistan following which memes start flooding all over the social media.

Check out some of the best reactions:

 

 

Talking about Rohit, the MI skipper will be eager to change his side’s fortune as the defending champions slipped to the seventh spot in the tally with 8 points in ten matches following their crushing defeat against RCB on Sunday.

At the end of the first leg of the IPL 2021 season, Mumbai were at the fourth position but after the disappointments in the second phase, three successive defeats, their road to the play-offs has become very difficult.

Now only four matches are left to play for them. While things look bleak at the moment, one can never count out Mumbai Indians, who have time and again shown their ability to arrest their slide and bounce back.

Notably, Rohit-led MI are currently gearing up for their upcoming IPL 2021 encounter against the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday evening (September 28).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Rohit SharmaPakistanMI
Next
Story

KKR vs DC IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer stars with the ball now, social media call him Knight Riders’ ‘golden boy’

Must Watch

PT4M52S

Can't answer at the moment whether I will be associated with Congress or not, says Amrinder Singh