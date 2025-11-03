Advertisement
ROHIT SHARMA ON WOMEN'S 2025 WORLD CUP WIN

Rohit Sharma In Tears After India’s Historic Women’s World Cup 2025 Win - WATCH Viral Video

The final remained tense for a large part of South Africa’s chase. Laura Wolvaardt’s classy century kept the game alive, but India’s bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, found breakthroughs at crucial moments.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 12:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Deepti Sharma stepped up with an important 58 off 58 balls.
  • South Africa began cautiously in response, with Wolvaardt anchoring the chase.
Rohit Sharma In Tears After India’s Historic Women’s World Cup 2025 Win - WATCH Viral VideoCredits - Twitter

Rohit Sharma couldn’t hold back his emotions as India clinched their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The packed home crowd witnessed history as the Indian women completed a remarkable campaign by defending a total of 298 runs. The final remained tense for a large part of South Africa’s chase. Laura Wolvaardt’s classy century kept the game alive, but India’s bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, found breakthroughs at crucial moments. Deepti turned the match decisively in India’s favor by dismissing both Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon, and later sealed the result by taking the wicket of Nadine de Klerk. As soon as the final catch was taken, the Indian players collapsed into celebration.

In the stands, cameras captured Rohit Sharma visibly emotional, his eyes welling up as he applauded India’s achievement. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising his heartfelt reaction.

A video capturing Rohit’s reaction was widely shared online.

How the Final Unfolded

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. India were given a strong platform by the opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who added 104 runs. Shafali, seeking redemption after past disappointments, played a commanding knock of 87 from 78 balls, while Mandhana contributed a composed 45.

After the dismissals of Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, India needed someone to stabilize the innings. Deepti Sharma stepped up with an important 58 off 58 balls, holding the innings together. Richa Ghosh then provided late acceleration, striking 34 from just 24 deliveries, helping India reach 298.

South Africa began cautiously in response, with Wolvaardt anchoring the chase. The first breakthrough came with the run-out of Tazmin Brits. The partnership between Sune Luus and Wolvaardt threatened to shift momentum, but Shafali Verma provided vital wickets to break South Africa’s rhythm.

Even as Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen continued to push, Deepti Sharma’s spell changed the complexion of the match. With discipline and composure, India tightened the grip, and eventually, Harmanpreet Kaur completed the final catch to seal the World Cup win.

India’s long wait for an ODI World Cup title is over and the moment left an entire nation, including Rohit Sharma, full of emotion.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

