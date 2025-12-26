Rohit Sharma In Vijay Hazare Live Streaming: Where To Watch Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Match Online And On TV In India?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has suddenly found its biggest talking point with Rohit Sharma’s return to domestic one-day cricket. After more than seven years away from the List A stage, the Indian captain walked back into Mumbai colours and instantly reminded everyone why he remains one of the finest white-ball batters of his generation. His thunderous 155 against Sikkim was not just a statement knock, but a reminder that domestic cricket still matters, even for modern greats. As Mumbai prepare to face Uttarakhand in an Elite Group C clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on December 26, all eyes are firmly on Rohit Sharma once again. The match begins at 9:00 AM IST and interest around Rohit Sharma live streaming has surged across platforms.

What Happened In Rohit Sharma’s Last Vijay Hazare Match?

Mumbai entered the tournament with confidence, but Rohit Sharma’s return elevated expectations to another level. Against Sikkim, the veteran opener dismantled the bowling attack with effortless strokeplay, showcasing timing, placement and power in equal measure. His 155 set the tone for a dominant Mumbai victory and underlined the depth and firepower of their batting lineup.

That innings also marked Rohit’s first domestic white-ball appearance in over seven years, making it a nostalgic yet commanding comeback. For Mumbai, it was the perfect boost as they look to tighten their grip at the top of Group C.

Can Uttarakhand Upset Star-Studded Mumbai?

Uttarakhand find themselves under pressure heading into this encounter. Their opening loss to Himachal Pradesh exposed batting frailties under disciplined bowling. Facing a confident Mumbai side packed with experience and form will be a stiff test, but it also offers Uttarakhand a chance to play with freedom.

Interestingly, this will be the first-ever List A meeting between Mumbai and Uttarakhand. With no previous history to weigh them down, Uttarakhand will hope to catch Mumbai off guard and script a memorable result against one of India’s most successful domestic teams.

What Can Fans Expect From The Jaipur Pitch?

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to offer a batting-friendly surface. Early morning conditions may assist seamers due to slight moisture, but as the game progresses, stroke-making should become easier. Teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first, exploit early movement and then trust their batters to chase under better conditions.

Given Mumbai’s batting depth and Rohit Sharma’s form, fans are anticipating another high-scoring display.

Where To Watch Rohit Sharma In Vijay Hazare Live Streaming?

Here comes the disappointment for fans eager to watch Rohit Sharma live. The Mumbai vs Uttarakhand match will not be telecast on television or streamed online. Although Star Sports and JioHotstar hold the broadcasting rights for select Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, this fixture is not included in the live coverage list.

Fans will have to rely on live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and social media reactions to track Rohit Sharma’s performance.