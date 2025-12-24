Rohit Sharma In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming: How To Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Live Streaming Today?

Rohit Sharma’s return to domestic one-day cricket has become one of the most searched cricket topics this morning, with fans eagerly tracking every update around Mumbai vs Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The Indian captain’s rare appearance has elevated a routine Group C fixture into a headline event, even though live streaming options remain limited. The match is scheduled at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, with play starting at 9:00 AM IST today. As anticipation peaks, fans are asking one crucial question repeatedly: where and how can they watch Rohit Sharma live in action?

Why is Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy return creating massive buzz?

Rohit Sharma playing a domestic List A match is no longer a regular sight. His appearance for Mumbai against Sikkim marks his first Vijay Hazare Trophy outing since 2018. In an era where international calendars are packed, such domestic returns feel special and nostalgic for Indian cricket followers.

The timing also matters. The BCCI has recently encouraged centrally contracted players to participate in domestic tournaments when available. Rohit’s inclusion aligns perfectly with that directive and sends a strong message about the importance of domestic cricket.

For Mumbai, led by Shardul Thakur, Rohit’s presence adds experience, leadership, and star value. For fans, it offers a rare chance to watch the Indian skipper outside the international spotlight.

When and where is the Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy match being played?

The Mumbai vs Sikkim Group C clash is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

Match date: December 24, 2025

Match time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time in GMT: 3:30 AM

Jaipur is hosting multiple group-stage matches, giving local fans an unexpected treat with Rohit Sharma turning out for Mumbai in consecutive games at the venue.

Is Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai vs Sikkim match live streamed or televised?

This is the question dominating search trends, and the answer has disappointed many fans.

The Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy match will not be live streamed or televised. Neither Star Sports nor JioHotstar is broadcasting this fixture.

For the first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, only two matches are available for live streaming:

Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh

Both of these games are being streamed on JioHotstar. Matches involving Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the live broadcast schedule for this round.

Where can fans watch Rohit Sharma if the match is not streamed?

With no official live streaming available, fans have limited options. Spectators in Jaipur can watch the match live at the stadium, where the East Stand has been opened for free public entry. Officials are expecting a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 fans, with additional seating available if demand rises.

For fans watching from home, live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and highlights through digital platforms remain the only way to follow Rohit Sharma’s performance.

Will Rohit Sharma play more Vijay Hazare Trophy matches after today?

According to reports, Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in at least Mumbai’s first two group-stage matches. After the Sikkim game, Mumbai will face Uttarakhand on December 26, also in Jaipur.

This gives fans a brief but valuable window to witness the Indian captain in domestic whites, reinforcing the prestige of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.