Rohit Sharma Injured? Shubman Gill Likely To Captain Team India In IND vs NZ Game In Champions Trophy 2025

In a significant development ahead of India's final group-stage match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, vice-captain Shubman Gill is likely to lead the team against New Zealand. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is reportedly nursing a hamstring injury sustained during India's high-octane clash against Pakistan on February 23. While the injury is not considered severe, team management is contemplating resting Rohit for the inconsequential fixture to ensure his availability for the semi-finals.

Rohit Sharma’s Injury: A Precautionary Rest or Cause for Concern?

During India's thrilling win over Pakistan, Rohit injured his hamstring while attempting to stop a boundary in the early stages of Pakistan’s innings. Although he briefly left the field, he returned after a few overs, leading India to a comprehensive victory. However, recent reports indicate that Rohit has not participated in batting drills during India's training sessions in Dubai, fueling speculation about his fitness.

According TOI report, Rohit was the only Indian batter who refrained from taking throwdowns or facing bowlers in the nets. Instead, he was seen in deep discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir. While the Indian captain did engage in light sprinting, indicating that the injury may not be serious, the decision to rest him against New Zealand is being viewed as a strategic move with the semi-finals in mind.

India vs New Zealand: What’s at Stake?

With both India and New Zealand having secured their spots in the semi-finals, Sunday’s encounter will determine the Group A topper. Although the result won’t impact India's qualification, finishing first in the group could offer a more favorable semi-final opponent. New Zealand currently leads the group due to a superior net run rate, making this fixture crucial for India's momentum heading into the knockout stage.

Who Will Replace Rohit Sharma?

If Rohit is rested, India will need a new opening partner for Gill. The likely candidates include:

KL Rahul: The experienced batter has primarily played in the middle order but has extensive experience as an opener in ODIs.

Rishabh Pant: The explosive left-hander has opened in shorter formats before and could bring an attacking edge in the powerplay.

Washington Sundar: A left-field choice, but he has been practicing in the nets extensively, hinting at a potential role in the top order.

Given India's current squad composition, KL Rahul moving up the order appears to be the most logical choice. This adjustment would allow Rishabh Pant to return to the playing XI at No. 5, where Rahul has been batting throughout the tournament.

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Credentials

If Gill takes over as India’s skipper, it will mark his first time leading the senior team in an ODI. The Gujarat Titans captain has previously led India in a T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he guided a young squad to a 4-1 series win. His composed leadership and batting prowess make him a natural successor in India’s leadership hierarchy.

Gill’s recent form has been stellar, with a century against Bangladesh and a crucial 46-run knock against Pakistan. His ability to anchor the innings while accelerating when needed makes him an ideal candidate to lead from the front in Rohit's absence.

India’s Road to the Semi-Finals

Regardless of the outcome against New Zealand, India is set to play the first semi-final in Dubai on March 4. Due to diplomatic reasons, India will not travel to Pakistan, where the second semi-final is scheduled. The Men in Blue will face either Australia, Afghanistan, or South Africa, depending on how Group B unfolds. A win against New Zealand would provide India with additional confidence heading into the knockouts.