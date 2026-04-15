Rohit Sharma Injury clouds MI vs PBKS Clash: 5 players who can replace him as opener; Naman Dhir to Will Jacks; Check full list

Uncertainty continues to loom over Rohit Sharma ahead of the crucial IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16. The MI opener, who suffered a right hamstring injury during the run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12, was spotted undergoing light fitness drills and a short batting session just 24 hours before the game. While these are encouraging signs, the team management is unlikely to rush him back without full clearance from the medical staff.

Should the “Hitman” be rested as a precaution, MI will be forced to rethink their opening combination alongside Ryan Rickelton.

5 Players Who Could Open for MI vs PBKS

1. Quinton de Kock

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The safest and most experienced option. De Kock offers stability and a left-handed presence at the top. To accommodate him, MI could tweak their overseas balance potentially replacing Trent Boult with a domestic pacer (Ashwani Kumar).

2. Will Jacks

A high-impact, aggressive choice. Known for his fearless approach from ball one, Jacks could exploit powerplay conditions at Wankhede and put PBKS under immediate pressure.

3. Naman Dhir

A flexible and fearless domestic option. Dhir has already expressed his willingness to bat anywhere, and promoting him could help MI retain overseas flexibility for other roles.

4. Danish Malewar

A technically sound batter coming off strong domestic performances, including a double century. He could provide stability and anchor the innings if MI opts for a more balanced start.

5. Robin Minz

The wildcard pick. Known for his explosive hitting and often compared to Chris Gayle, Minz could be a surprise powerplay enforcer if MI chooses an attacking route.

Match Context

PBKS Position: 2nd on the points table

Rohit Sharma (IPL 2026): 137 runs | Avg 45.67 | SR 165.06

Last Match: MI lost to RCB by 18 runs (Rohit retired hurt on 19)

Official MI Statement:

"The medical staff is assessing him. An official update will be given when available."

What’s at Stake?

With three consecutive defeats, MI are under serious pressure to turn their campaign around. The absence of Rohit Sharma would not only weaken their top order but also impact leadership dynamics on the field. Meanwhile, PBKS led by Shreyas Iyer have started strong and will look to capitalize on MI’s uncertainty.

Whether Rohit returns or not, MI’s opening combination will be a defining factor in this high-stakes clash. The call made by Hardik Pandya and the team management could very well shape the outcome of their IPL 2026 campaign