Big blow for Team India, Rohit Sharma yet to recover from injury; KL Rahul to take leave for THIS reason

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, and KL Rahul, the team's opener, are expected to miss their team's home series against Sri Lanka in January, according to reports. According to reports in the BCCI, Rohit has not yet fully recovered from the thumb injury he suffered during the second ODI against Bangladesh earlier in December. According to the sources, KL will get married while the series is in production. From January 3 to January 15, Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and three ODIs while on tour in India.

Notably, Rohit and KL had a weak 2022 season at the plate. In 2022, Rohit Sharma repeatedly struggled to live up to his "Hitman" moniker. Rohit scored 90 runs in two Test matches this year, averaging 30 with a high of 46. He scored 249 runs at an average of 41.50 in eight ODIs, including three half-centuries and a career-high 76*. In 29 T20I innings this year, Rohit scored 656 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 134.42. He also had three half-centuries and the top score of 72.

Overall, in 40 innings this year, Rohit scored 995 runs, failing to cross the 1000-run mark. These runs came at an average of 27.63, with six fifties. For the first time since 2012, he did not score an international century for an entire year. On the other hand, KL played four Tests this year in which he scored 137 runs at an average of 17.12, with one fifty. He has the best score of 50 in Tests this year.

In 10 ODIs this year, he scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88, with two half-centuries and the best score of 73. In 16 T20Is this year, he scored 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and six half-centuries, with a best score of 62. Overall in 30 matches this year, KL has scored 822 runs at an average of 25.68, with nine half-centuries.