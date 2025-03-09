Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni In Elite List, Surpasses Kapil Dev, Ganguly With Champions Trophy Triumph

The Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma made history as he powered India to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, March 9 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue outplayed New Zealand by four wickets in the final as Ravindra Jadeja smashed the winning boundary to take India over the line in a 252-run chase.

On the back of this win, Rohit Sharma became only the second captain from India to win two ICC trophies. Earlier, he also guided India to the ICC T20 World Cup win in 2024 in Barbados. Earlier, MS Dhoni(3), Sourav Ganguly (1), and Kapil Dev (1) also led India to win ICC trophies.

Indian captain set the tone and led the team from the front with his fantastic 76 (83) studded with seven fours and three sixes. He started off with a massive six on his second delivery, hitting his trademark pull shot against Kyle Jamieson. Rohit reached his half-century off 41 deliveries and was involved in a 100-run stand with Shubman Gill opening wicket.

After Rohit Sharma's departure, the Indian team were left in a tense situation at 122/3 in 26.1 overs. But then, Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62) and Axar Patel (29 off 40) built a crucial 61-run stand for the fourth wicket. KL Rahul then played an innings of 34* off 33 while Hardik Pandya (18 off 18) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 off 6) took India over the finishing line in 49 overs.

Previously, Rohit Sharma also became the first international captain to lead his team into the final of all four major ICC events including the World Test Championship 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024, and the Champions Trophy 2025.