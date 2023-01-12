'Rohit Sharma ki patni aur bachhi ko bhi...': DCW chief shares screenshot of abusive comments made on Team India captain's wife and daughter, Read Here

Indian cricketers face a lot of wrath from fans when they don't do well. Unfortunately, a lot of the criticism is not just criticism. Much of the comments made for a cricketer ends up being abuse and the family of the cricketers also end up getting called things on the social media. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal shared some screenshots of the abusive comments made on Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira Sharma. Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, Maliwar wrote: "Like how Kohli and Dhoni's daughters were abused on social media, Rohit Sharma's wife and daughter too are facing the same abuse on the social media. What is happening, Delhi Police, Mumbai Police?"

Maliwal had earlier raised the same concern for the abuse that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's daughters Vamika and Ziva faced online. Maliwal tagged Mumbai Police and Delhi Police on Twitter respectively and asked them to lodge FIRs against such haters and abusers who hide behind the social media handles to post ugly comments.

Take a look at Swati Maliwal's tweets asking for FIRs after Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni's daughters face only hate.

Maliwal had earlier posted a copy of the notice issued to Delhi Police after she pointed to the social media abuse of Kohli and Dhoni's daughters, saying that hopefully this sets a precedent and in future their daughters will not abused on the online platforms. But Maliwal posted her shocking reactions when she came to know that even Rohit's daughter and wife are subject to online hate by the fans.

In the past one has seen, cricketers' effigies burnt and their houses attacked by stone pelting whenever the team does not do well. Now the same hate has been taken to social media where women in their families get abused.