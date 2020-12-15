Rohit Sharma leaves for Australia after completing rehabilitation process, likely to play third Test

Mumbai: Three days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness test, the sources said that he has left for Australia.

Sharma left for Australia in the early hours of Tuesday (December 15, 2020) and is likely to play the third Test of the four-match series.

According to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that India's limited-overs deputy left for Australia via Dubai and is set to keep working on his fitness during his quarantine period.

"He left in the early hours today and is headed to Australia via Dubai," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, the BCCI said that Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit.

Sharma was rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 held at the United Arab Emirates.

"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets," stated BCCI.

They added that Sharma's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance.

The BCCI added that Rohit Sharma has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for.

The BCCI informed that Sharma will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.

Australia and India that are first and second on the ICC World Test Championship standings will begin the Test series from December 17.



The third Test is set to get underway from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.