India vs Australia 2022

Rohit Sharma-led India to play T20I series against Australia at home ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 - check details

The series will serve as a preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October and November this year.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a home series against Australia featuring three T20 internationals in September later this year.

According to a report in foxsports.com.au, ''Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and England coming to either side of three T20s in India in September.'' 

The series will serve as a preparation for the showpiece event to be held in Australia in October and November this year.

Next year, Australia is also set to tour India for a four-Test tour in February and March.

India's next assignment is a five-match T20 series against South Africa at home from June 9 to 19, followed by a tour of Ireland for two T20Is. The Rohit-led side then takes on England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, on July 1.

The Men in Blue are then scheduled to play a white-ball series including three T20s and as many ODIs against England.

