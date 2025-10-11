Rohit Mania At Shivaji Park: Hitman’s Stunning Shot Shatters His Own Lamborghini Urus Ahead Of ODI Series Against Australia - WATCH

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma sent fans into a frenzy after smashing a huge six during his practice session at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of India’s ODI series against Australia.

Rohit, who recently made headlines following his removal as India’s ODI captain, was spotted training intensely as he prepares for his first international appearance since the Champions Trophy final in March. With Shubman Gill taking over as captain and Shreyas Iyer appointed vice-captain, Rohit will feature in the squad purely as a senior batter.

Rohit’s Six Hits His Own Car

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the session, Rohit entertained fans with a flurry of elegant strokes including powerful drives and stylish sweeps as the crowd erupted with cheers after every shot. However, one particular moment stole the show when he launched a towering six that reportedly landed on his own car. In a viral video from the ground, a fan could be heard shouting, “Khud ki hi gaadi ko phod diya!” (“Broke his own car!”) while recording the shot. The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating Rohit’s effortless power and timing.

Rohit Sharma’s sweep shot ended up breaking his own Lamborghini Urus.



pic.twitter.com/wamJxPFirV — Rohan (@rohann__45) October 10, 2025

Rohit Opens Up Ahead of Australia ODIs

Ahead of the much-awaited series, Rohit reflected on his journey and shared his views on facing Australia, a team he deeply respects.

"I personally took a lot of pride in trying to excel in all three forms whenever I had the opportunity and that is something that a few others also did and that eventually rubbed off on the team as well," Rohit said.

The star batter also spoke fondly about competing Down Under, adding, "I love playing against them. I love going to Australia. It's a very challenging country to play cricket. People there love the game as well."

Looking forward to the challenge, he remarked, "But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour."

Rohit’s practice session at Shivaji Park not only signaled his readiness for the upcoming series but also reminded fans why he remains one of the most naturally gifted stroke-makers in the game.

Milestones Ahead

Across formats, Rohit Sharma has accumulated 19,700 international runs. A strong showing in this series, adding around 300 more runs, would take him past the 20,000-run mark a rare milestone among Indian players. Only Tendulkar, Dravid, and Kohli have previously achieved it. For someone once labeled inconsistent early in his career, this achievement would be the ultimate validation of his transformation into one of India’s most reliable match-winners. If Rohit manages to score a century during this series, he will join an elite club of Indian batting greats. He will become only the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, to record 50 international centuries.