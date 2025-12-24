Rohit Sharma Mania Engulfs Jaipur As Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Draws Record Crowd

Jaipur woke up to a familiar rhythm on Wednesday morning. Chants, camera flashes, restless queues, and one name echoing across the city. Rohit Sharma. The Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Mumbai and Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium turned into a full-blown celebration of Indian cricket’s most adored modern icon, with thousands flocking in just to catch a glimpse of the former India captain.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Becomes Rohit Sharma Territory

From the moment Rohit Sharma arrived at the venue, Jaipur transformed into a home ground far away from Mumbai. Entry was made free hours before the toss, triggering massive queues outside the stadium. By mid-morning, more than 10,000 fans had filled the stands, many traveling hundreds of kilometres overnight to watch the Hitman live in action.

The atmosphere felt less like a domestic one-day tournament fixture and more like an international showdown. Every move Rohit made, every glance towards the stands, was met with thunderous applause and chants that drowned out everything else.

Why Rohit Sharma’s Presence Matters in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy carries weight beyond runs and results. With the Indian team management closely monitoring senior players ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, every domestic outing becomes a statement. Rohit, now focusing exclusively on ODIs, understands the importance of staying sharp between the wickets and consistent with the bat.

His participation has instantly elevated the stature of the tournament, drawing attention from fans, selectors, and broadcasters alike. For younger cricketers sharing the field with him, it is a rare masterclass unfolding in real time.

Fans Travel Miles for a Glimpse of the Hitman

Stories from the stands revealed the depth of Rohit Sharma’s fanbase. Supporters arrived from Bharatpur, Alwar, and nearby towns before sunrise, braving winter chill and long bus journeys. Many admitted this could be their last chance to watch Rohit bat live in Jaipur, a thought that pushed them to ignore comfort and convenience.

School students, enjoying the start of winter vacations, packed sections of the stadium, some even skipping classes to witness their hero. Phones stayed raised throughout, capturing every wave, smile, and acknowledgment from the Indian star.

Chants, Selectors, and Rohit’s Silent Statement

Midway through the match, chants grew louder when fans spotted national selector R.P. Singh in the stands. The message was clear. Rohit Sharma’s stardom still commands attention, and his presence alone can change the narrative of a domestic fixture.

While security officials ensured order near the players’ area, Rohit made time for his admirers. He waved, smiled, and even paused to allow photographs from behind the fence. Those small gestures turned an already unforgettable day into a lifelong memory for many.