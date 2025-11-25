Former India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was named the brand ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. ICC chairman Jay Shah made the announcement during the official Men's T20 World Cup 2026schedule announcement event in Mumbai.

This honor recognizes Rohit's pivotal role in leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, marking their second title in the format after 2007.

Notably, Rohit was prolific for India in T20Is, finishing with 4231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike-rate of 140.89. He is one of the few players to have been part of two successful Men’s T20 World Cup campaigns, the first of which came in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007, while the latter came in the latest edition of the tournament in 2024.

In the 2007 campaign, which was also Rohit’s debut in the format, the batter had a sensational run, hitting 88 runs without being dismissed, including crucial knocks in the Super Eights phase versus South Africa (50*) and in the final versus Pakistan (30*).

Rohit Sharma Reacts After Being Named Brand Ambassador Of Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about being named the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament ambassador, Rohit said that it is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador.

"I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories," said.

Special T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign For Rohit Sharma

Notably, the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign was very special for Rohit, who captained India to the elusive title. He led by example and was prolific with the bat, being India’s highest run-getter with 257 runs at a strike-rate of 156.70.

His quickfire starts gave the Team in Blue an early advantage at the start of the innings. His standout performances came in the Super Eights against Australia (92 off 41) and the semi-final versus England (57 off 39).

He announced his retirement from the shortest format following India’s triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which broke the 11-year drought of ICC trophies for the senior Men’s side.