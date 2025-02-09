Rohit Sharma Nears Dravid’s ODI Record, But Can Team India Captain Find Form Before Champions Trophy?

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma stands just 22 runs away from surpassing Rahul Dravid on the list of all-time highest run-scorers in ODIs. Currently sitting at 10,868 runs in 266 matches, the 36-year-old opener has a golden opportunity to etch his name in history during the second ODI against England in Cuttack. However, as much as this milestone speaks to Rohit’s longevity and class, it does little to mask the growing concerns surrounding his recent form—something India cannot afford to ignore with the ICC Champions Trophy looming on the horizon.

Rohit’s Form a Worrying Sign for India

Rohit Sharma’s struggle with the bat has been evident across formats. In his last 10 international innings, he has managed just 166 runs, averaging a dismal 16.6. His failure in the first ODI against England, where he was dismissed for just 2, further compounded worries about his rhythm and consistency.

While breaking into the top 10 of ODI run-scorers is a remarkable achievement, it won’t be enough for India’s hopes in the Champions Trophy. Rohit’s ability to provide solid starts at the top is crucial, and his lean patch has put immense pressure on the middle-order.

While Dravid’s ODI career was built on resilience and adaptability, Rohit’s dominance in the format is largely due to his aggressive stroke play and ability to score big hundreds. But in a year where India needs their captain to lead from the front, his current dip in form is a cause for concern.

Can a Format Switch Help Rohit?

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak remains optimistic, arguing that Rohit’s ODI record speaks for itself. “He has scored 58, 64, and 35 in his last three ODIs. A few low scores shouldn’t overshadow his past performances,” Kotak said. While it’s true that Rohit has delivered consistently in ODIs, his struggles in Test cricket—particularly against Australia and New Zealand—seem to have affected his confidence.

Historically, Rohit has bounced back strongly from lean patches, but time is running out. With the Champions Trophy just months away, India needs their skipper in peak form. The upcoming ODIs against England offer him a crucial chance to rediscover his touch before the high-pressure tournament.