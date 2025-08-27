Rohit Sharma Nears Milestone, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni’s Club

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is nearing a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career, being just one match shy of joining an elite club of Indian cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni who have each played over 500 international matches. Rohit Sharma has already retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket. His T20I retirement came after he led India to a memorable victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Following that, his Test retirement was announced in May 2025 just before the five-Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

His last appearance on the international stage was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where India defeated New Zealand in the final and Rohit’s match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award. This performance brought him to 499 international matches overall, meaning just one more outing will take him past the 500-match mark joining a prestigious group of Indian cricketers with such longevity.

The all-time leader in international appearances is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who played 664 matches in a career spanning 24 years. Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batsman ever, holding records like the first to score 100 international centuries and the highest run scorer in both Tests and ODIs.

The List

Next in line is Virat Kohli, one of the modern era’s finest all-format players, famed for his aggressive batting and exceptional chase-master skills. Kohli has scored over 25,000 international runs and has already crossed 550 international matches. Another member of this elite group is MS Dhoni, known for his calm leadership and tactical genius. As the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy. Dhoni appeared in 538 international matches before retiring.

Wall Also In The list

Former India captain Rahul Dravid, nicknamed ‘The Wall’ for his solid and dependable batting, also features on this list with 509 international matches, having been critical in shaping Indian cricket during his time.

Rohit Sharma, known for his elegant stroke play and formidable records such as the highest individual ODI score (264), has led India to two ICC title wins in recent years: the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. With just one match left to hit the 500 milestone, Rohit is poised to cement his legacy alongside the greats of Indian cricket.This milestone stands as a testament to Rohit Sharma’s skill, consistency, and enduring impact on international cricket, marking him as one of the finest cricketers of his generation.