Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Achieving UNIQUE Milestone In Ranji Trophy, To Become FIRST Indian Captain To…

India skipper Rohit Sharma will play for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC Ground from January 23 to 26. The 37-year-old Rohit confirmed his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match during the announcement of India's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit will play for Mumbai under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy. Apart from Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was India's best batter in Australia, will also play the Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy match and he is set to open the innings.

Mumbai will also have Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur in their line-up for the star-studded game. However, they will miss the services of Sarfaraz Khan, who is suffering from a rib injury.

With Rohit Sharma playing Ranji Trophy after a decade, a significant crowd turnout can be expected on the match day in Mumbai at Mumbai Cricket Association’s BKC facility.

The India skipper is already training at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team ahead of their clash against Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Sharma On Cusp Of Achieving Unique Milestone

Rohit Sharma is playing a Ranji Trophy match after a long time. He last played a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh.

During the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir, Rohit will have an opportunity to achieve a unique milestone. Rohit is set to become the first Indian Test captain after Anil Kumble to appear in a Ranji Trophy game in the last 17 years.

Notably, Kumble represented his home state Karnataka in a Ranji Trophy game against Himachal Pradesh in 2007 and former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid also took part in that game.

Rohit had a torrid time with the bat during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with scores of 3, 9, 10, 3, 6 during the 1-3 loss in Australia and he will look to find some form before the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy.