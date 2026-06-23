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Rohit Sharma receives prestigious Padma Shri Award from President Droupadi Murmu - WATCH

The Padma Shri honour marks another significant achievement in a career that has spanned nearly two decades at the highest level. Since making his international debut in 2007, Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of India's most successful batters and captains, producing memorable performances across all formats of the game.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Rohit Sharma receives prestigious Padma Shri Award from President Droupadi Murmu - WATCH
Image Credit: IANS

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