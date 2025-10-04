India's Squad For Australia Setries has been announced. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia set to take place from October to November 2025. The series will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) followed by five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

According to the official media release, the Senior Men’s Selection Committee confirmed the names for both formats, with Shubman Gill named as India’s ODI captain and Suryakumar Yadav leading the T20I side.

India’s ODI Squad:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

The tour will begin with the ODI series, followed by the T20 matches across multiple venues in Australia.

India’s Tour of Australia 2025 – Full Schedule:

1st ODI – Sunday, 19th October – Perth

2nd ODI – Thursday, 23rd October – Adelaide

3rd ODI – Saturday, 25th October – Sydney

1st T20I – Wednesday, 29th October – Canberra

2nd T20I – Friday, 31st October – Melbourne

3rd T20I – Sunday, 2nd November – Hobart

4th T20I – Thursday, 6th November – Gold Coast

5th T20I – Saturday, 8th November – Brisbane

The squads bring a balanced mix of youth and experience, with several emerging players like Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harshit Rana earning spots alongside seasoned campaigners including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. The announcement was formally made by Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI.

With Shubman Gill at the helm, India is set to embark on a new ODI era, blending youth and experience to build momentum ahead of major ICC events, including the 2027 World Cup across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rohit's Captaincy Era

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy tenure has been marked by remarkable success and leadership brilliance across all formats of the game. He is the most successful captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, having led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and one with Deccan Chargers as vice-captain. On the international stage, Rohit guided India to major ICC trophies, winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Known for his strategic acumen, he emphasized aggressive batting and thoughtful squad combinations, bringing clarity and consistency to India’s white-ball setup. Under his leadership, India also secured the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 and two Asia Cup titles. Rohit’s captaincy legacy is defined by his ability to build winning teams, blending experience with emerging talent effectively.