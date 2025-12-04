Rohit Sharma has officially committed to returning to domestic T20 cricket for the first time in nearly 15 years, confirming his availability for Mumbai in the knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The decision comes at a time when the BCCI is strongly encouraging all centrally contracted players to participate in domestic tournaments to maintain match readiness.

Rohit is currently playing as a batter for India in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa and featured in the first two matches, including the Raipur game. As per reports in the Times of India, the India opener will travel directly from Visakhapatnam, the venue of the third ODI on December 6, to Indore, where Mumbai will play their SMAT knockout fixtures from December 12 to 18.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has confirmed Rohit’s decision, with an official stating that he has expressed his willingness to turn up for the team in the knockouts. Mumbai dominated the league phase in Lucknow, winning all their matches and finishing atop Elite Group A with 16 points to enter the knockout stage with strong momentum.

Why Rohit Is Returning To SMAT

Even though Rohit retired from T20 internationals in June last year, his decision to play SMAT is linked to broader concerns from the selectors and team management regarding his limited playing time. After stepping away from Tests and T20Is, Rohit now features only in the ODI format, raising questions about his match fitness in the lead up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

To ensure continuous competitive exposure, the management wants both Rohit and Virat Kohli to stay active in the domestic circuit. Both players have already agreed to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this month. Rohit decided to add SMAT to his schedule as well, especially since India have nearly a month-long gap between the South Africa ODIs and their next 50-over assignment against New Zealand in January.

Valuable Preparation Ahead of IPL

Rohit’s return to SMAT also works as preparation for the next IPL season. Since retiring from T20Is, his only T20 cricket in recent years has been in the IPL. Featuring in at least a couple of SMAT knockout matches will help the Mumbai Indians skipper assess his rhythm and readiness ahead of the 2026 IPL.

The last time Rohit played a match in SMAT was during the 2011 12 season. He briefly appeared in domestic red-ball cricket earlier this year when he represented Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC ground.

With Mumbai in strong form and Rohit eager to maximise playing time, his return adds experience and depth to the squad as they prepare for a crucial knockout phase in Indore.