Mumbai witnessed electrifying scenes on Monday as Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma returned home after leading Team India to a monumental victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans gathered in thousands at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, cheering and applauding the skipper, who played a pivotal role in securing India's fourth ICC trophy in his career.

Rohit Sharma's Heroic Performance in the Final

The Champions Trophy final in Dubai saw Rohit Sharma rise to the occasion yet again, scoring a crucial 76 off 83 balls against New Zealand. His composed innings, laced with seven boundaries and three towering sixes, set the tone for India’s successful chase. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, India clinched the title with four wickets in hand and an over to spare, solidifying their dominance in white-ball cricket.

A Roaring Reception for the Champion Skipper

As Rohit walked out of the Mumbai airport, the deafening cheers from his passionate supporters echoed through the terminal. The overwhelming response necessitated a strong police presence, ensuring smooth movement for the Indian captain. Videos of the rousing welcome quickly went viral, showing fans chanting Rohit’s name, waving the Indian flag, and attempting to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketer.

In response, Rohit acknowledged the fans with waves and smiles before being swiftly escorted to his vehicle. The love and admiration from the Mumbai crowd underscored his immense popularity and the pride the nation feels for its cricketing hero.

Rohit Sharma’s Leadership and Legacy

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India has become a formidable force in international cricket. His ability to lead from the front and instill a fearless mindset in his players has been instrumental in India’s recent successes. Reflecting on his approach to leadership, Rohit said:

“I don’t want to dictate how other teams should perceive us. The only thing I want is for them to never take us lightly. Even if we are five wickets down, we have the ability to fight back and turn the game around. Until the last ball is bowled, our opponents should always feel the pressure of playing against us.”

This victory marks Rohit’s fourth ICC trophy as a player—adding to his triumphs in the 2007 and 2024 T20 World Cups and the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy. He now stands alongside Virat Kohli as the Indian cricketer with the most ICC titles, a testament to his illustrious career.

Unmatched Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma has achieved an unparalleled feat by becoming the first captain in history to lead a team to four consecutive ICC tournament finals. His journey includes the 2023 World Test Championship final, the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the victorious 2024 T20 World Cup final, and now the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy final. With two ICC trophies as captain, he has cemented his place among the greatest leaders in Indian cricket history.

Rohit Sharma’s Future in ODI Cricket

While speculation about his future in ODIs continues, Rohit has made it clear that he is not retiring anytime soon. However, he prefers to take things one step at a time. When asked about his plans for the 2027 World Cup, he said:

“Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn’t be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don’t want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won’t play in the 2027 World Cup.”

Praise for India’s Spin Attack

Rohit also heaped praise on India’s spin quartet—Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel—who played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaign.

“Our spinners were outstanding throughout the tournament. There’s always pressure when playing on pitches like these, but they handled it brilliantly. Their consistency in bowling was a key factor in our success.”