Rohit Sharma Returns To ODI No.1, Sikandar Raza And Mitchell Starc Achieve Career Best

In the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings update, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has reclaimed the No.1 spot among ODI batters, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc has earned a career-high position in the Test bowler rankings following standout recent performances.

Raza Creates History in T20Is

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has reached a major milestone by becoming the No.1 T20I all-rounder for the first time in his 13-year international career. His recent contributions in the ongoing tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Pakistan have powered his rise, which included a quick 37 and four tight overs against Sri Lanka in his latest outing.

Raza has been consistently present in the top 10 since the 2022 T20 World Cup. After previously holding the No.1 position in ODI all-rounders rankings in September, he is now ranked second in that format. Pakistan’s Saim Ayub drops to second in T20I all-rounders, while Mohammad Nawaz climbs to seventh.

Pakistan have more encouraging progress in the T20I batting charts: Sahibzada Farhan surges eight spots to fourth, and former captain Babar Azam moves up five places to No. 29 thanks to a recent half-century.

Rohit Back on Top in ODI Format

Rohit Sharma returns as the top ODI batter, as New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell slips after missing the final two games of their home ODI whitewash over the West Indies. New Zealand gained boosts elsewhere, with Rachin Ravindra advancing to 12th and Devon Conway jumping to 31st. West Indies skipper Shai Hope rises to eighth after an undefeated century during the same series. The Black Caps also make moves in ODI bowling rankings, where Mitchell Santner climbs to sixth, and Matt Henry joins 10th place after their dominant series win.

Starc and Others Shine in Updated Test Rankings

Australia’s victory over England in Perth has sparked major movement in the Test rankings. Batter Travis Head receives a four-spot boost to reach No. 6 after a match-winning knock in the fourth innings. England’s Ollie Pope improves four places to 24th. Among bowlers, Mitchell Starc climbs four ranks to No. 5, marking his highest-ever Test rating. Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam also makes a notable rise into 15th place.

There’s a shift in Test all-rounders too, with England’s Ben Stokes up to second behind leader Ravindra Jadeja, while Starc continues his upward trend by moving into the top five.