Rohit Sharma Reveals Reason For His 'Koi Garden Mai Nahi Ghumega' Remark During IND vs ENG Test Series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has revealed the story behind his famous 'koi garden mai nahi ghumega' remark during the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam in February 2024.

Rohit's on-field remark took social media by storm during the series and the clip went viral. He also shared a photo on his Instagram alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill, and Dhruv Jurel after the series and the caption was based on the same lines.

Talking about his famous remark, which was caught on the stump mic, India captain said that he wanted his teammates to show more urgency and intensity during a critical phase of the match.

"It was in Vizag, I saw the over ended and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running, there was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread, it was an important game, we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort but they were having fun on the ground," Rohit said on JioHotstar.

"So I saw it for two-three overs and then said things can't go on like this, you can't play cricket like this. Everyone was just going with the flow which annoyed me and then I told everyone not to be like that. A partnership was going on, I was desperate to get a wicket. In such moments everyone needs to put in a collective effort. At that moment, I saw everyone being busy with themselves which I didn't like," he added.

The 37-year-old Rohit is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He has been far from his best in the ongoing season, scoring 82 runs in six innings at an average of 13.66.

During Mumbai' last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Rohit came as Impact Player against Sunrisers Hyderabad and scored just 26 runs before getting out to Pat Cummins.

After the conclusion of IPL 2025, India will travel to England for a five-match Test series. However, it remains to be seen whether Rohit will be part of the Indian squad or not.