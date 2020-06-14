Rohit Sharma reveals the batsman he enjoys watching most

While international cricket across the globe is yet to begin, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has revealed the name of the batsman he enjoys watching the most.

The 33-year-old recently took to his official Instagram account and engaged in a Question and Answer Session with his fans.

During the session, one of the fans asked Rohit to reveal the name of a batsman from the current generation he enjoys watching the most.

Suprisingly, Sharma avoided his fellow Indian cricketers and went on to take the name of two overseas batsmen.

The Indian opener revealed that he enjoys batting of Australian swashbuckling cricketer Steve Smith and England's Jason Roy.

"Steve Smith & Jason Roy,"he answered in his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, another user asked Rohit about his post-lockdown plan.

To which, the Indian opener replied that he is looking forward to play cricket.

Smith has notched up a total of 7,227 runs in 73 matches he played for Australia in the longest format of the game.He has also amassed 4,162 runs 125 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 681 runs in 39 matches he played in the shortest format of the game.

Roy, on the other, has played a crucial role in England’s success in the limited-overs cricket in the past few years. He has scored 3,434 runs in 87 ODI matches, 860 runs in 35 T20Is and 187 runs in five Tests he played for his national side.

Rohit was slated to lead four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was slated to take place from March 24 to May 29. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.