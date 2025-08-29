Rohit Sharma Reveals Which Bowler He Loves Hitting Sixes Against, His Hilarious Reply Leaves Fans In Splits - WATCH

Legendary India opener Rohit Sharma has earned a reputation as one of the most destructive power-hitters in world cricket. With 637 sixes across formats, Rohit holds the record for the most maximums in international cricket, leaving behind the iconic Chris Gayle, who sits second with 553. Known for his elegant yet brutal stroke play, Rohit has built a career on his ability to dominate bowlers of all kinds. His strike rate of 93 in ODIs and 140 in T20Is further highlights his aggressive intent.

‘I Like Hitting Sixes Against Everyone’

At a recent event organised by Oral-B, Rohit was asked which bowler he enjoys hitting sixes against the most. His reply had the crowd roaring with cheers. 'Sabhi log hain yaar (I like hitting sixes against every bowler),' Rohit quipped, leaving the audience in splits.

Rohit went on to explain that he does not target any particular bowler. Instead, he steps onto the field with the mindset of putting every opponent under pressure. “Whichever bowler I bat against, my thinking is always to dominate. There isn’t one specific bowler I want to attack. Whoever comes in front of me, I look to put him under pressure in my own way,” Rohit said.

Question: One bowler you would always love to hit for six?



Rohit Sharma: "Honestly, everyone! I’d love to hit all of them. There’s no particular one. My mindset is always the same—I just want to hit, doesn’t matter who’s in front of me."



Recent Form And IPL 2025 Performance

The 38-year-old has been away from international cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he turned out for Mumbai Indians (MI). Although he had a slow start to the campaign, Rohit bounced back strongly, finishing with 418 runs and 22 sixes in 15 matches. His ability to accelerate in crunch moments once again reminded fans why he remains one of India’s most reliable batters in white-ball cricket.

Retirement From Tests And ODI Future

During IPL 2025, Rohit also announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing curtains on a memorable red-ball career. With Shubman Gill taking over the Test captaincy, Rohit’s immediate focus is now on ODIs, where he continues to be a key figure.

India’s next ODI series is against Australia in October 2025, starting on the 19th. Rohit is expected to return to action then, although he may feature in India A practice matches ahead of the series.

\While Rohit remains central to India’s ODI plans, speculation about his long-term future has been gaining momentum. With the 2027 World Cup still two years away, selectors face a crucial decision on whether to persist with the veteran opener or begin preparing younger options.