/Rohit Sharma rewrites India's 1,078-match ODI history, becomes...

India claimed a dominant nine wicket victory against Afghanistan in the third and final One Day International, sealing a comprehensive three to zero series sweep. In pursuit of 218 runs during the second innings, the Indian batting unit delivered an outstanding performance. Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his second ODI century, while Rohit Sharma produced a phenomenal knock, scoring 79 runs off 69 deliveries.
A Monumental Milestone for Rohit Sharma
During his time at the crease, the former Indian captain smashed nine boundaries and three sixes, operating at a strike rate of 114.49. With this half century in the series finale, Rohit etched his name onto an elite list. He officially surpassed Mohinder Amarnath to become the oldest Indian batsman to score a half century in ODI cricket.
The previous record belonged to Amarnath, who was 39 years and 21 days old when he compiled 88 runs off 80 balls for India against Pakistan in Sharjah on October 15, 1989. Rohit overtook this longstanding milestone on June 20, 2026, when he scored his 79 runs against Afghanistan in Chennai at the exact age of 39 years and 51 days.
Oldest Indian Cricketers to Score a Half Century in ODIs
Here is the updated list of the oldest Indian batters to reach a fifty plus score in One Day Internationals:
Rohit Sharma: Age 39 years and 51 days | 79 runs off 69 balls | 9 fours and 3 sixes | Against Afghanistan in Chennai on June 20, 2026
Mohinder Amarnath: Age 39 years and 21 days | 88 runs off 80 balls | 7 fours and 2 sixes | Against Pakistan in Sharjah on October 15, 1989
Sachin Tendulkar: Age 38 years and 329 days | 52 runs off 48 balls | 5 fours and 1 six | Against Pakistan in Mirpur on March 18, 2012
Sachin Tendulkar: Age 38 years and 327 days | 114 runs off 147 balls | 12 fours and 1 six | Against Bangladesh in Mirpur on March 16, 2012
Rahul Dravid: Age 38 years and 248 days | 69 runs off 79 balls | 4 fours and 0 sixes | Against England in Cardiff on September 16, 2011
Global Age Related Records in ODI Cricket
On the global stage, Khurram Khan of the United Arab Emirates retains the record as the oldest player ever to register an ODI half century. He accomplished this milestone at 43 years and 164 days old, scoring an unbeaten 85 runs from 80 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai on December 2, 2014.
Additionally, Khurram Khan holds the record for being the oldest cricketer to score an ODI century. The UAE batsman was 43 years and 162 days old when he struck 132 runs against Afghanistan in Dubai on November 30, 2014.
When looking exclusively at Test playing nations, Afghanistan star all rounder Mohammad Nabi holds the record for the oldest batter to hit an ODI fifty. Nabi was 40 years and 286 days old when he scored 62 runs off 37 deliveries against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on October 14, 2025.
Rohit Sharma surpasses Sehwag
With his latest innings, Rohit Sharma surpassed Virender Sehwag to become India's highest run-scorer as an opener in international cricket, amassing 16,137 runs.
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