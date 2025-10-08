Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh’s Adorable Chemistry Steals Limelight at CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 - Watch

Mumbai witnessed a night of glitz, laughter, and heartfelt moments as the 27th edition of the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 celebrated cricket’s brightest stars. Yet, amidst all the accolades and applause, it wasn’t just the cricketing excellence that captured hearts—it was Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s charming chemistry that truly stole the show.

Rohit Sharma is in fun mood during mimicry of dhoni, Morrison, Ponting performed by a Mimic Boy Shaarang Shringarpure pic.twitter.com/8454gIOhEm October 7, 2025

A viral video from the event has set social media abuzz, showing Rohit and Ritika sharing smiles and laughter during a mimicry act featuring impressions of MS Dhoni, Danny Morrison, and Ricky Ponting. The couple’s genuine camaraderie and lighthearted moments struck a chord with fans, reminding everyone that even in the world of high-pressure cricket, love and companionship remain undefeated.

Rohit Sharma’s Graceful Comeback After Losing ODI Captaincy

The CEAT Awards marked Rohit Sharma’s first public appearance since being replaced as India’s ODI captain by Shubman Gill. The 38-year-old opener, who has led India to multiple ICC titles, arrived looking notably leaner, sharper, and fitter, instantly sparking conversations about his renewed focus and determination.

In a sport where fitness often dictates longevity, Rohit’s transformation was a clear statement to selectors and critics alike. For months, his fitness had been under scrutiny, but Tuesday night’s appearance silenced all doubts. Dressed elegantly and exuding confidence, Rohit looked every bit the athlete hungry for another big chapter in international cricket.

He even shared the stage with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who presented him a special recognition award for his immense contribution to Indian cricket. Despite the recent leadership transition, Rohit’s calm demeanor hinted at unfinished business—a subtle reminder that his story is far from over.

The Viral Moment: Rohit and Ritika’s Heartwarming Bond

It wasn’t just the awards that made headlines. The internet melted over a short video clip showing Rohit and Ritika enjoying a lighthearted mimicry performance, exchanging warm glances and laughter that felt refreshingly genuine.

Fans flooded social media with captions celebrating their “couple goals” chemistry, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) writing, “Rohit Sharma may have lost captaincy, but he’s still winning hearts!”

The video quickly amassed thousands of views across platforms, with fans admiring how the couple continues to radiate positivity despite the ups and downs of Rohit’s cricketing journey. For many, it was a rare glimpse into the softer side of the “Hitman,” who is often seen as calm and composed on the field.

Rohit Sharma on India’s Upcoming Tour of Australia

Amid all the love and laughter, Rohit didn’t shy away from addressing cricket. Speaking about India’s upcoming tour of Australia, the veteran opener expressed excitement about the challenge ahead.

“I love playing against them. Australia is always a different challenge—people there love the game. Having been there several times, I understand what to expect. Hopefully, we can go there, play good cricket, and get the result in our favour,” Rohit said, as quoted by The Times of India.

The India vs Australia tour begins on October 19, featuring three ODIs followed by five T20Is. While Shubman Gill will lead the side, fans are eager to see how Rohit performs in his new role, possibly as India’s senior-most batsman and mentor figure.