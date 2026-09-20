/Rohit Sharma row, VVS Laxman clash: What really led to Ajit Agarkar exit?

Ajit Agarkar's decision to step away from the chairman's role in India's senior selection committee was reportedly influenced by multiple disagreements within the BCCI, including the handling of Rohit Sharma's ODI future, differences with VVS Laxman and his absence from an important review meeting, as per The Economic Times. The issue surrounding Rohit reportedly became a major point of tension before India's white-ball series against England. The selection committee, along with the team management, had decided to move on from the former India captain in ODIs after the Lord's match. Pragyan Ojha, one of Rohit's close friends, was reportedly asked to convey the decision.
Rohit, who remains keen on playing at the 2027 ODI World Cup, was reportedly unhappy with the manner in which the decision was handled. He subsequently contacted a senior BCCI administrator to express his disappointment.
Board's message to Agarkar
The board then asked Agarkar to reconsider the approach, with Rohit continuing to contribute with the bat. Agarkar's reported argument was that Yashasvi Jaiswal would need around 20 ODIs to establish himself before the 2027 World Cup. There were also concerns over whether Rohit would remain effective on South African pitches by that stage.
The situation reportedly became more complicated after the BCCI released a media statement backing Rohit and dismissing speculation surrounding his retirement. Agarkar was reportedly not aware that the statement was being issued.
"That was perhaps the day when Ajit knew that it would be very difficult for him to continue. In fact, he had no inkling that a media statement was issued by the BCCI. He understood that going forward, the call on big names won't be his prerogative," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told news agency on condition of anonymity.
Rohit was subsequently included in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, alongside Jaiswal.
Agarkar And VVS Laxman Differences
Another area of disagreement reportedly involved VVS Laxman, chairman of the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Their differences were linked to the management of injured players, India A scheduling and team selection.
"If you think that VVS Laxman's urge to win at all costs is anything less than, say, a Virat Kohli or a Sourav Ganguly, then you are mistaken. Whatever the competition, Laxman always wanted the best eleven to play," a former state team coach who has seen Laxman operate from close quarters at the COE.
One reported disagreement centred on India's participation in the Asian Games. Agarkar reportedly questioned the need to field the main squad at an event regarded as a tier-two cricket competition. Scheduling added to the friction, with important India A fixtures clashing with domestic tournaments such as the Irani Cup. An India A series against New Zealand A also reportedly overlapped with senior India's white-ball matches.
The report further claimed that the Centre of Excellence did not provide fixed recovery timelines for centrally contracted injured players. Tensions reportedly increased after a confidential injury list involving prominent players was leaked to the media.
England Review Meeting
Agarkar's absence from the BCCI's review meeting following India's series defeat against England reportedly became another significant issue. The meeting was organised in Mumbai to assess the team's performance and discuss the way forward. Agarkar did not attend physically and also did not join the meeting remotely.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had defended the selector, saying the meeting had been called at short notice while Agarkar was away. However, some officials within the board reportedly felt that the chairman of selectors should have made attending the meeting a priority.
Agarkar took charge as chairman of the senior selection committee in July 2023 and has since been part of India's major international campaigns, including the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.
The BCCI has authorised its office-bearers to take a decision regarding the future of the senior selection committee, leaving Agarkar's next move subject to the board's decision.
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