/Rohit Sharma row, VVS Laxman clash: What really led to Ajit Agarkar exit?

Ajit Agarkar's decision to step away from the chairman's role in India's senior selection committee was reportedly influenced by multiple disagreements within the BCCI, including the handling of Rohit Sharma's ODI future, differences with VVS Laxman and his absence from an important review meeting, as per The Economic Times. The issue surrounding Rohit reportedly became a major point of tension before India's white-ball series against England. The selection committee, along with the team management, had decided to move on from the former India captain in ODIs after the Lord's match. Pragyan Ojha, one of Rohit's close friends, was reportedly asked to convey the decision.