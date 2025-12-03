Rohit Sharma’s Cute Wish After Rishabh Pant Spots His Fallen Eyelash Goes Viral, What Did He Wish, WC 2027? - WATCH

Just minutes before South Africa began their chase in the 2nd ODI in Raipur, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant gave fans the most wholesome moment of the day.Standing near the boundary rope during the innings break, Pant (who was not playing the match) spotted a fallen eyelash on Rohit’s cheek.

With the care of a younger brother, he gently removed it, placed it on the back of Rohit’s hand and told him to make a wish. Rohit broke into his trademark grin, closed his eyes for a second, blew the eyelash away and completed the little ritual. Pure bromance, caught perfectly on camera, and the clip instantly melted hearts across social media.Earlier, India had piled up a mammoth 358/5 after being sent in for the 20th straight ODI. Virat Kohli continued his unreal run, smashing 102 off 93 balls – his 53rd ODI hundred and second successive ton of the series – to go past Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries at a single batting position. Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrated his maiden ODI century (105 off 83), while KL Rahul, leading the side in Rohit’s absence, blazed an unbeaten 66 off 43 to finish things off.

Rishabh Pant saw Rohit Sharma’s eyelash fall and told him to make a wish with it pic.twitter.com/huckgQOrGk — . (@PoetVanity_) December 3, 2025

During the break, Rohit fresh off being named ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup also unveiled India’s stunning new T20I jersey alongside Tilak Varma and BCCI officials. The kit boasts a rich navy blue base with vibrant orange side panels and a tricolour accent on the collar.From heartfelt jersey launches to eyelash wishes with Pant, Rohit reminded everyone why he’s not just a legendary captain, but also the internet’s favourite big brother. One adorable moment in Raipur that will be replayed for years.

In the second ODI between India and South Africa at Raipur, India posted a commanding total of 358/5 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli starred with 102 off 93 balls, marking his 53rd ODI century, while Ruturaj Gaikwad supported with his maiden century, scoring 105 off 83 balls. KL Rahul added an unbeaten 66 from 43 balls to help India reach a strong total.

Chasing 359, South Africa are 264/3 in 38.4 overs, needing 95 runs off 68 balls to win. Dewald Brevis is 34 off 27 balls with two sixes, and Matthew Breetzke has scored 50 off 49 balls. Kuldeep Yadav has bowled 7.4 overs for 54 runs, while Arshdeep Singh picked up one wicket conceding 33 runs in 7 overs. The chase remains competitive, with South Africa still in contention.