Rohit Sharma’s Funny Paparazzi Moment At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral Ahead Of Australia ODIs - Watch

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for his batting exploits. The 38-year-old opener was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, August 31, returning from Bengaluru after undergoing pre-season fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE). What stole the spotlight was not his fitness routine, but his lighthearted exchange with paparazzi, which has quickly gone viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma has lost weight, it can be clearly seen in this video.



never believe on that NRI fans post, they are just jealous because Rohit won 2 icc trophy as captain. pic.twitter.com/vb4lhQ0wRS August 31, 2025

Rohit Sharma’s Fun Moment at Mumbai Airport

Sporting a casual black t-shirt and joggers, Rohit was greeted by a group of photographers as he made his way to his car. Known for his calm and witty persona, Sharma couldn’t resist pulling the paparazzi’s leg. With a smile, he remarked:

“Tum log bahut bade log ho bhai. Koi haath nahi laga sakta. (You guys are big personalities. Nobody can touch you).”

The clip, first shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram, spread rapidly across platforms, with fans enjoying the playful side of the Indian skipper. The video has since been reshared by leading media outlets, sparking a flood of comments praising Rohit’s grounded nature despite his superstar status.

Fitness First: Rohit’s Roadmap Ahead of Australia Tour

While the viral video provided comic relief, the larger story is Rohit Sharma’s return from the Bengaluru fitness camp, where India’s top cricketers undergo rigorous pre-season assessments. The veteran opener, who has now retired from T20Is and Test cricket, continues to prioritize his fitness as he eyes India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth.

Rohit is also being monitored for possible inclusion in India A’s one-day series against Australia A in Kanpur (September 30, October 3, and October 5). However, his primary focus remains the ODI format, where he continues to be India’s most experienced campaigner.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: The ODI Future Question

As India transitions into a new era under Shubman Gill’s Test leadership and Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 captaincy, the focus inevitably shifts to the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both stalwarts have already stepped away from two formats, making ODIs their last international frontier.

Former Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, speaking on The Indian Express Idea Exchange, emphasized that Rohit and Kohli are capable of deciding their own timelines.

“I don’t need to give any advice because they are some of the best players in white-ball cricket. They know when the right time is for them to call it quits. If they are fit enough, they can continue playing international cricket for a long time,” Pujara stated.

With over 10,000 ODI runs each, Rohit and Kohli remain the backbone of India’s batting. Their experience will be crucial not only in the Australia ODI series but also in India’s build-up to the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Viral Moment Reflects Rohit’s Connection With Fans

What makes Rohit Sharma’s paparazzi moment particularly special is how it reflects his authentic connection with fans. In an age where athletes are often scrutinized for every move, Rohit’s ability to engage with humor and humility resonates with supporters. His statement, “Tum log bohot bade log ho,” quickly became a trending phrase, with fans sharing memes and edits across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

This viral exchange underscores why Rohit, despite stepping away from two formats, continues to be one of India’s most beloved cricketers. His approachable nature, coupled with his unmatched record in white-ball cricket, keeps him in the spotlight both on and off the field.