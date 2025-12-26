Rohit Sharma’s Golden Duck Goes Viral As Vijay Hazare Trophy Delivers A Stunning Twist - Watch
Rohit Sharma’s shocking first-ball golden duck against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has gone viral, stunning fans just days after his record-breaking century.
- Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball golden duck against Uttarakhand in Jaipur.
-
- The wicket video has gone viral across social media platforms.
-
- The dismissal came just days after Rohit’s record-breaking 150 against Sikkim.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 served up one of its most talked-about moments on Friday when Rohit Sharma, fresh off a record-breaking century, was dismissed for a first-ball golden duck. The dramatic wicket, captured on video and now rapidly going viral across social media platforms, stunned fans and flipped the narrative of Mumbai’s Group C clash against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
From Record Century to First-Ball Shock
Just two days earlier, Rohit Sharma had lit up the same venue with a breathtaking 150 against Sikkim, the fastest List A century of his career. Expectations were sky-high as the Mumbai stalwart walked out to open once again. What followed instead was a moment that reminded everyone why cricket remains gloriously unpredictable.
Facing Devendra Singh Bora, Rohit attempted an ambitious pick-up pull off the very first delivery. The timing never came. The ball ballooned into the air and Jagmohan Nagarkoti completed a safe catch. Scorecard readers barely had time to settle before Rohit Sharma’s name appeared under fall of wickets at 4 for 1.
The Viral Video Everyone Is Watching
The clip of Rohit Sharma’s golden duck has exploded online, gaining traction on X, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Fans have replayed the dismissal from multiple angles, dissecting the shot selection and debating whether it was rust, overconfidence, or simply bad luck. The stark contrast between his majestic 150 and this sudden exit has only amplified the virality.
For content creators and cricket fans alike, the moment has become a symbol of how even the greatest batters can have off days. Searches for “Rohit Sharma golden duck video” and “Rohit Sharma first ball out Vijay Hazare” have surged, underlining its massive digital footprint.
Mumbai Steady After Early Jolt
Despite losing their most celebrated batter early, Mumbai stabilized their innings. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 11 before falling to Nagarkoti, while Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan stitched together a composed partnership. At 78 for 2 after 14 overs, Mumbai remained in control, thanks largely to Musheer’s fluent 37 and Sarfaraz’s calm 21.
Uttarakhand’s bowlers, led by Devendra Singh Bora and Jagmohan Nagarkoti, maintained discipline. Bora’s figures of 1 for 23 in five overs stood out, not just for the wicket, but for removing Rohit Sharma at a crucial psychological moment.
Cricket’s Cruel Balance
Rohit Sharma’s golden duck is a sharp reminder of cricket’s fine margins. One mistimed stroke can undo even the best preparation. For Mumbai, the early setback did little to derail their innings. For fans, it delivered a viral moment that will be replayed long after the match ends.
What makes this dismissal resonate is the context. A veteran, in sublime touch days earlier, undone in a blink. It reinforces why Rohit Sharma remains endlessly watchable, whether scoring hundreds or walking back without opening his account.
