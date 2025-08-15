Rohit Sharma’s ‘Har Baar Thodi Retirement Lunga’ Quip Goes Viral In Rishabh Pant’s Independence Day Post - Watch

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant delighted fans with a heartwarming and humorous behind-the-scenes video from the Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations. The clip, shared on his Instagram, captured an unforgettable locker-room exchange featuring captain Rohit Sharma.

The video showed the Indian team celebrating their monumental victory, with Pant teasing Rohit by asking, “Bhaiya, ye stump leke kahan jaa rahe ho?” (“Brother, where are you going with that stump?”). Rohit, with his trademark wit, responded, “Kya retirement le lu? Har baar jeetenge toh har baar thodi retirement leta rahunga?” (“Should I retire? I can’t keep retiring every time we win”).

Happy Independence Day, India. __

Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.#RP17 ___ pic.twitter.com/pfgr1tg7da — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 15, 2025

Pant quickly replied, “Hum toh chahte hain khelo” (“We want you to keep playing”), showcasing the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two.

The moment instantly went viral, with fans praising Rohit’s lightheartedness and leadership style. Many noted how the playful banter reflected the positive atmosphere in the Indian dressing room, a balance of competitiveness, unity, and humor.

Shared on a day when the nation reflects on its independence and achievements, the video struck the perfect chord, combining patriotism, sporting excellence, and genuine friendship. It served as yet another reminder of why cricket continues to be such a unifying force in India.

Are Rohit & Kohli retiring?

Several reports suggest that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might announce their retirement after the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. However, there is no official confirmation, as neither the players, the selectors, nor the team management have commented on the speculation. Both stalwarts are still expected to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, with Rohit particularly determined to be part of the squad and fulfill his long-cherished dream of winning the 50-over title.

That said, strong performances from the senior duo in the Australia series could silence the retirement chatter and all but secure their places for the mega event.