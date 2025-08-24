Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950664https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rohit-sharma-s-lamborghini-stuck-in-mumbai-traffic-but-his-smile-and-thumbs-up-win-fans-hearts-watch-2950664.html
NewsCricket
ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Stuck In Mumbai Traffic, But His Smile And Thumbs-Up Win Fans’ Hearts - Watch

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted stuck in Mumbai traffic in his new red Lamborghini Urus SE, delighting fans with a smile and thumbs-up. The SUV instantly caught attention not just for its vibrant red look, but also for its registration number 3015. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Stuck In Mumbai Traffic, But His Smile And Thumbs-Up Win Fans’ Hearts - WatchImage Source: X

For a man known to dominate bowlers with ease, Mumbai’s traffic turned out to be a far tougher opponent for Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was spotted driving his brand-new red Lamborghini Urus SE through the city’s packed streets on Saturday (August 23). Like thousands of other commuters, Rohit too found himself at a complete standstill a rare sight of one of the world’s fastest SUVs going nowhere.

A Smile And A Thumbs-Up For Fans

Even in the middle of the traffic jam, Rohit made sure not to disappoint his fans. As people recognised him at a traffic signal, he acknowledged them with a warm smile and a cheerful thumbs-up. A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the India skipper’s humble gesture. One user on X wrote: “Rohit Sharma got stuck in Mumbai traffic in his new Lamborghini, but he still didn’t forget to wave to his fans while heading home after finishing training. The man with golden heart @ImRo45.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The New Lamborghini With A Personal Touch

Earlier this month, Rohit added a new Lamborghini Urus SE to his luxury car collection. Delivered in Mumbai, the SUV instantly caught attention not just for its vibrant red look, but also for its registration number 3015. Fans quickly decoded its significance: “30” represents December 30, the birthday of Rohit’s daughter Samaira, while “15” stands for November 15, the birthday of his son Ahaan. Interestingly, the digits also add up to 45, the jersey number Rohit proudly wears for India.

A Tradition Of Meaningful Numbers

This is not the first time Rohit has used his cars to celebrate milestones. His previous Lamborghini carried the number 264, a tribute to his record-breaking highest individual ODI score. With the new number plate, the ‘Hitman’ has blended family love and cricketing achievements into his choice of wheels.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Sagar Puri

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK