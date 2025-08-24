Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Stuck In Mumbai Traffic, But His Smile And Thumbs-Up Win Fans’ Hearts - Watch

For a man known to dominate bowlers with ease, Mumbai’s traffic turned out to be a far tougher opponent for Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was spotted driving his brand-new red Lamborghini Urus SE through the city’s packed streets on Saturday (August 23). Like thousands of other commuters, Rohit too found himself at a complete standstill a rare sight of one of the world’s fastest SUVs going nowhere.

A Smile And A Thumbs-Up For Fans

Even in the middle of the traffic jam, Rohit made sure not to disappoint his fans. As people recognised him at a traffic signal, he acknowledged them with a warm smile and a cheerful thumbs-up. A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the India skipper’s humble gesture. One user on X wrote: “Rohit Sharma got stuck in Mumbai traffic in his new Lamborghini, but he still didn’t forget to wave to his fans while heading home after finishing training. The man with golden heart @ImRo45.”

The New Lamborghini With A Personal Touch

Earlier this month, Rohit added a new Lamborghini Urus SE to his luxury car collection. Delivered in Mumbai, the SUV instantly caught attention not just for its vibrant red look, but also for its registration number 3015. Fans quickly decoded its significance: “30” represents December 30, the birthday of Rohit’s daughter Samaira, while “15” stands for November 15, the birthday of his son Ahaan. Interestingly, the digits also add up to 45, the jersey number Rohit proudly wears for India.

A Tradition Of Meaningful Numbers

This is not the first time Rohit has used his cars to celebrate milestones. His previous Lamborghini carried the number 264, a tribute to his record-breaking highest individual ODI score. With the new number plate, the ‘Hitman’ has blended family love and cricketing achievements into his choice of wheels.