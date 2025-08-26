Rohit Sharma’s ODI Future In Doubt As BCCI Introduces Bronco Test, Ex-Player Makes Shocking Claim

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly plans to introduce the Bronco Test for the Indian cricket team, and former India star Manoj Tiwary claims this is aimed at pushing Rohit Sharma out of the ODI setup. Rohit is currently the only active Indian player in ODIs and will likely feature in the upcoming series against Australia in October.

Reports surfaced about the BCCI adopting the Bronco Test; a high-intensity fitness and endurance assessment involving shuttle runs of 20, 40, and 60 meters without rest intended to boost the players' fitness standards. The test was suggested by Adrian le Roux, the Men in Blue's strength and conditioning coach, and supported by head coach Gautam Gambhir after injury concerns in the recent England Test series.

Tiwary expressed skepticism, saying, “I think it will be very difficult to keep out Virat Kohli from the plans for the 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma in the scheme of things because... See, I'm a very keen observer of what's going on in Indian cricket. And I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, is for players like Rohit Sharma and someone who I believe they don't want to be a part of the team in the future. And that's why it has been introduced.”

He questioned the timing, “Why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back? So it is a question for which I don't have an answer, but the observation says that it is going to be difficult for Rohit Sharma if he doesn't work really hard on his fitness. And I think he will be stopped at the Bronco Test.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is expected to play in the ODI series against Australia starting October 19. This will be his first major assignment since representing the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.The Bronco Test, originally from rugby, consists of five continuous sets of shuttle runs covering distances of 20, 40, and 60 meters, demanding players complete the total 1200 meters within six minutes. The test aims to measure stamina, aerobic capacity, and endurance, adding to existing fitness models like the Yo-Yo test and 2-kilometer run. While some cricketers and experts have expressed concerns over potential injury risks, BCCI views it as a necessary step to raise fitness standards in modern cricket.

This move has sparked debate with differing perspectives on its impact, especially for senior players like Rohit Sharma, in India’s ODI structure.