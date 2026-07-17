/Rohit Sharma’s parents reach London for emotional farewell game at Lord’s after selection ultimatum: Report

In a major development, the parents of senior Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, Gurunath Sharma and Purnima Sharma, have arrived in London. Their arrival comes just days before the third and final One Day International match between India and England at Lord's on July 19. This upcoming match is widely expected to be the final appearance for the veteran opener in the 50 over format.
According to an sensational report by CREX, Rohit Sharma personally arranged for his parents to travel to London so they could be present at Lord's. The decision followed recent communication regarding the national selection committee's future blueprints for the ODI team format.
Details on the Selection Meeting
The selection committee alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir held a meeting last week to convey their long term strategies to the opening batsman. The hierarchy is currently focusing on younger options for the top order, with rising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to take on a much larger role in the 50 over setup moving forward.
During subsequent discussions with senior board officials on the tour, it was reported that Rohit Sharma was not happy with the decision. However, an anonymous board official provided clear validation on the administrative stance on Thursday:
"The selectors have decided that henceforth they will not select Rohit Sharma in ODIs. If he wants to bow out gracefully or chooses not to call it a day immediately, that is entirely his personal decision. However, the message is clear: the selectors will not pick him for ODIs after the game at Lord's on Sunday."
The timeline for this transition has seen some adjustments. Initial internal discussions indicated that the prior home series against Afghanistan would serve as his final international assignment. However, a half century during that specific window prompted selectors to delay the call.
The process has accelerated during the ongoing tour of England, where the veteran opening batsman has experienced a difficult run with the bat. He managed just 11 runs in the opening ODI at Edgbaston and followed it with a labored 26 runs off 47 deliveries during the second match in Cardiff, appearing out of rhythm against a disciplined home bowling attack. Given that the former skipper will have passed forty years of age by the time the late 2027 ODI World Cup arrives, the management has prioritized the development of a younger unit.
An Illustrious Limited Overs Legacy
Sunday’s final match at the home of cricket marks the ultimate closure of an era. Rohit Sharma previously called time on his T20 International career on June 29, 2024, immediately after captaining the nation to the T20 World Cup title at the Kensington Oval. Later, in May 2025, the veteran opener announced his retirement from Test cricket through a formal Instagram post.
If the upcoming third ODI against England indeed serves as his final limited overs appearance, he will conclude one of the most prolific careers in cricket history. Across 286 ODI matches, he has amassed 11,731 runs at an impressive average of 48.67, featuring 32 centuries and 58 half centuries. He also holds the absolute record for the highest individual score in ODI history with his 264 run knock. His captaincy record remains equally historic, highlighted by guiding the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and winning the T20 World Cup title. With his parents now stationed in London, fans are getting ready to witness the veteran opening icon step onto the field in national colors for one final time.
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