/Rohit Sharma’s parents reach London for emotional farewell game at Lord’s after selection ultimatum: Report

If the upcoming third ODI against England indeed serves as his final limited overs appearance, he will conclude one of the most prolific careers in cricket history. Across 286 ODI matches, he has amassed 11,731 runs at an impressive average of 48.67, featuring 32 centuries and 58 half centuries. He also holds the absolute record for the highest individual score in ODI history with his 264 run knock. His captaincy record remains equally historic, highlighted by guiding the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and winning the T20 World Cup title. With his parents now stationed in London, fans are getting ready to witness the veteran opening icon step onto the field in national colors for one final time.