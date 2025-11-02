Rohit Sharma’s Reaction Steals The Spotlight After Umpiring Blunder In World Cup Final - WATCH
In a dramatic turn of events during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa at Navi Mumbai, an umpiring error briefly stunned fans and players alike.
Trending Photos
In a dramatic turn of events during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa at Navi Mumbai, an umpiring error briefly stunned fans and players alike. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was controversially given out LBW, a decision that immediately sparked disbelief among players and spectators, including India’s men’s team captain Rohit Sharma, who was watching from the stands.
The Controversial Moment
The incident occurred during a crucial phase of India’s innings. Deepti Sharma attempted to flick a delivery off her pads but missed, and the on-field umpire raised his finger for LBW. However, Deepti confidently opted for a DRS review, and replays soon revealed that the ball had pitched outside the leg stump, meaning she was not out.
As the big screen showed the ball tracking missing the stumps, the Indian dugout erupted in relief, but it was Rohit Sharma’s animated reaction that truly captured the internet’s attention. Cameras caught Rohit shaking his head in disbelief and clapping sarcastically, visibly frustrated by the umpire’s poor judgment. Within minutes, his reaction clip was trending across social media platforms.
rohit sharma reaction#Rohitsharma #WomensWorldCup2025 #WomensWorldCup #indwvssaw pic.twitter.com/RcEOZuwf8b — Hitesh Jha (HiteshjhaL58268) November 2, 2025
The Importance of DRS and Umpiring Accuracy
The incident once again highlights the importance of the Decision Review System (DRS) in modern cricket. In high-stakes matches such as a World Cup final, even a single wrong call can alter momentum. Fortunately for India, Deepti’s quick decision to review prevented a major setback.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv