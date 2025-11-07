Rohit Sharma’s Shock Pen Prank on Dhawal Kulkarni Goes Viral; Fans Can’t Stop Laughing - Watch

Former India captain Rohit Sharma recently gave fans a glimpse of his playful side, sharing a light-hearted prank video on Instagram that has gone viral across social media. The cricketer, affectionately known as Shana, surprised his close friends with a shock pen, leaving everyone in splits.

Rohit Sharma’s Off-Field Antics Win Hearts

Since retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, Rohit Sharma has been prioritizing family and quality time with friends. Fans have enjoyed his fun and quirky side, which he often shares on social media. The latest video featuring Rohit pranking former Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and Mumbai Indians’ assistant physiotherapist Amit Dubey is a testament to his playful personality.

In the video, Rohit is handed a pen by a friend and asked for an autograph. After examining it, he teases, “Not with this pen. I know about this pen. Let me show you now, I will use it on someone very special.” What followed was a hilarious chain of reactions that had viewers laughing along.

The Shock Pen Prank

The prank begins in a café where Rohit hands the pen to Amit Dubey, who gets zapped by the electric pen, resulting in a moment of surprise and laughter. The video then shifts to a gym setting where Rohit targets Dhawal Kulkarni.

Rohit hands Kulkarni the pen, asking him to sign it as an autograph. The ex-India pacer receives a jolt on his first try and, not realizing it, clicks the pen again—only to get shocked a second time. Rohit’s laughter and the genuine surprise on Kulkarni’s face have made the clip an instant hit with fans.

Social media users have flooded the comment sections with praise for Rohit’s humor, with many noting that it’s refreshing to see cricketers showing their fun side off the field.

Rohit Sharma’s Recent Cricketing Form

Despite the fun moments off the field, Rohit Sharma remains a formidable presence in Indian cricket. He was recently part of the Indian squad during the ODI series in Australia, where he scored a memorable century in the third ODI at the SCG. Alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit delivered a partnership that cricket fans will remember for years.

Now, all eyes are on Rohit as he prepares to return to action for Team India’s home series against South Africa. The India vs South Africa ODI series is scheduled to begin on November 20, 2025, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. Fans eagerly await his performance, hoping for more spectacular batting displays.

Why Fans Love Rohit Sharma’s Social Media Presence

Rohit Sharma has increasingly engaged with fans through social media, posting light-hearted videos and glimpses of his personal life. Whether it’s sharing family moments, behind-the-scenes cricket stories, or funny pranks like the shock pen incident, Rohit has shown that he is just as entertaining off the field as he is on it.

Videos like these not only entertain but also humanize athletes, showing that behind the superstar persona lies someone who enjoys simple joys and playful antics. With the video going viral, Rohit Sharma has once again proven why he’s one of the most loved cricketers in India.