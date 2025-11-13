Rohit Sharma’s Silence Sparks Speculation Ahead Of Vijay Hazare Trophy And South Africa ODIs

Former India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has not yet confirmed his participation in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26, leaving the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in anticipation. The veteran opener, who recently retired from Tests and T20Is, has reportedly not communicated his availability despite the BCCI’s directive urging senior players to feature in domestic 50-over competitions to remain eligible for ODI selection.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, is scheduled to take place across Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, and Bengaluru from December 25 to January 18, with knockout matches to be hosted at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A senior MCA official confirmed to PTI, “There has been no communication as far as I am aware,” dismissing earlier reports that suggested Rohit had conveyed his willingness to represent Mumbai.

BCCI’s Clear Message to Senior Players: Play Domestic or Risk ODI Future

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the domestic circuit, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for active limited-overs players — including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — to participate in domestic tournaments such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The decision is part of the BCCI’s renewed focus on ensuring match fitness and form for senior cricketers ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. With both Rohit and Kohli stepping away from the red-ball format, their appearances in domestic one-day cricket could play a crucial role in shaping India’s ODI core.

Interestingly, both stalwarts are absent from the India A squad for the ongoing South Africa A series, signaling that their next competitive outings could come in India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi, followed by matches in Raipur (Dec 3) and Visakhapatnam (Dec 6).

Rohit’s Resurgence: Fitness, Focus, and Form

Despite uncertainty over his domestic availability, Rohit Sharma’s form has been nothing short of exemplary. The Mumbai batter was in stellar touch during India’s recent ODI series against Australia, registering scores of 73 and an unbeaten 121, which earned him the Player of the Series award even as India lost the series 1–2.

His performances helped him reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings with 781 points, ahead of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and teammate Shubman Gill (No. 4).

Off the field, Rohit’s renewed dedication to fitness has become a talking point. Having reportedly shed 11 kilograms under the supervision of long-time friend and KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar, Rohit underwent an intense transformation. From enduring 700–800 repetitions per body part in his daily regimen to sacrificing his favorite meals, the opener’s commitment reflects a player determined to extend his ODI career until the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit has been seen training consistently at the MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, often accompanied by young star Yashasvi Jaiswal, who joined him before heading to Kolkata for the Test series against South Africa. His preparation signals intent — even if official confirmation for the Vijay Hazare Trophy is still pending.