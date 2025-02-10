Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh’s Heartfelt Reaction To His 32nd ODI Century Wins The Internet

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scripted a remarkable comeback, smashing a scintillating century in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. With his 32nd ODI hundred, Rohit not only ended his lean run but also guided India to a crucial four-wicket victory, sealing the series 2-0. His vintage knock of 119 runs off 90 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and seven towering sixes, reaffirmed his dominance in white-ball cricket. England, after electing to bat first, posted a challenging total of 304 runs, powered by a strong middle-order performance. However, Rohit’s captain’s knock ensured India chased down the target with composure and authority.

Ritika Sajdeh’s Heartfelt Post Steals the Spotlight

While Rohit’s innings was the highlight of the match, his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s reaction on social media stole hearts. Moments after Rohit reached his century with a stylish six off Adil Rashid, Ritika shared a touching Instagram story with the caption: “This one hit straight here (heart emoji).”

Her post quickly went viral, with fans and cricket enthusiasts flooding social media with admiration for the Indian captain’s resilience and Ritika’s unwavering support. The couple’s bond has always been adored by fans, and this moment only strengthened their status as one of cricket’s favorite power couples.

Breaking Records and Making History

Rohit Sharma’s century not only propelled India to a series win but also saw him etch his name into the record books. With this ton, he became the third-highest century scorer in ODI history, behind only Virat Kohli (50) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Additionally, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most international centuries post the age of 30. While Tendulkar had 35, Rohit now stands at 36. The Indian captain also overtook Chris Gayle in the list of most sixes in ODIs, moving closer to Shahid Afridi’s all-time record of 351 sixes.

‘Breaking It Down to Pieces’ – Rohit’s Strategy for Success

Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma revealed his approach to tackling England’s bowling attack. “It was good to be out there scoring runs for the team, especially in an important game with the series on the line. I broke it down into pieces and planned my innings accordingly,” he said.

He further added, “The pitch had a bit of extra bounce, and they bowled into the body, trying to cramp me for room. I focused on accessing the gaps and ensuring I batted deep into the innings. The support from Gill and Shreyas made things easier, and we executed the chase perfectly.”

A Crucial Boost Ahead of the Champions Trophy

With the ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon, Rohit Sharma’s return to form is a massive boost for Team India. His ability to anchor the innings while maintaining an aggressive approach makes him a crucial asset in India’s quest for another ICC title.

The victory in Cuttack not only secured the series but also solidified India’s position as a formidable force in ODIs. The focus now shifts to the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India will look to complete a series whitewash.

Social Media Erupts with Reactions

Ritika’s heartfelt message, combined with Rohit’s sensational knock, sparked a wave of reactions across social media. Memes, admiration posts, and congratulatory messages flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with fans lauding the Indian skipper for his comeback performance.

Former cricketers and analysts also heaped praise on Rohit, with many calling it one of his finest innings under pressure.