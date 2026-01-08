Rohit Sharma 's Wife Splurges Rs26,30,00,000 On Sea-View Apartment In Mumbai – Details Revealed

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, has purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Prabhadevi locality for ₹26.30 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.The apartment is located in Ahuja Towers, a high-end residential project in Prabhadevi. The property boasts a carpet area of 2,760.40 square feet and comes with three dedicated car parking spaces, making it a spacious and luxurious acquisition.

Stamp Duty and Registration Information

As per the documents, the transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.31 crore, along with registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was officially registered on December 12, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sellers Identified in Registration Documents

The sellers of the apartment were Ajinkya DY Patil and Puja Anjinkya Patil, according to the property registration records reviewed by Square Yards.

Ritika Sajdeh has previously been associated with Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment as a sports manager. During her tenure, she handled endorsements and brand partnerships for several prominent athletes across various sports.

No Official Comment from Parties Involved

Neither Ritika Sajdeh nor the sellers responded to media queries seeking comments regarding the transaction.

Rohit Sharma’s Lower Parel Apartment on Rent

In January 2025, Rohit Sharma rented out his apartment in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of ₹2.6 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The apartment is situated in Lodha Marquise at The Park, a ready-to-move-in residential project developed by the Lodha Group across 7 acres.

Features of the Lower Parel Apartment

The unit offers a carpet area of 1,298 square feet and includes two car parking spaces. The lease agreement involved a stamp duty of ₹16,300 and registration charges of ₹1,000.

Rohit Sharma’s Bandra West Lease Agreements

Additionally, in January 2024, Rohit Sharma leased two apartments in Bandra West for a three-year term. The combined monthly rent started at ₹3 lakh, with an escalation clause in place.

The agreement specified a rent of ₹3.1 lakh per month in the first year, ₹3.25 lakh in the second year, and ₹3.41 lakh in the third year.

Why Prabhadevi Is a Prime Real Estate Destination

Prabhadevi is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighborhoods due to its excellent connectivity and strategic location. The area is well-linked via the Western Express Highway, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dr Annie Besant Road, and the Prabhadevi Railway Station on the Western Line.

Residents also benefit from seamless north-south travel through the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

A Growing Luxury Residential and Commercial Hub

Over the years, Prabhadevi has transformed into a premium residential and commercial hub, featuring luxury high-rises, upscale office spaces, and modern infrastructure.

Its close proximity to Lower Parel, Worli, and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), along with easy access to landmarks, shopping destinations, hospitals, and top educational institutions, makes it a preferred choice for corporate executives, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals.

Rohit will now been seen in action from Januuary 11 in ODI series vs New Zealand.

IND vs NZ: ODI Full Schedule

1st ODI: January 11, 2026 – Baroda (Kotambi Stadium) – 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: January 14, 2026 – Rajkot – 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: January 18, 2026 – Indore – 1:30 PM IST

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Note: *Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.