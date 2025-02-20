Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Achieves THIS Record During Champions Trophy 2025 Clash vs Bangladesh

India's skipper Rohit Sharma created history as he reached a huge feat while taking part in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. Rohit Sharma made 11,000 runs in ODIs and also became the second-fastest batter to reach the feat after Virat Kohli. Indian skipper is just the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Virat Kohli to make 11,000 runs in ODIs.

The Mumbai-based batter broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar as he took just 261 innings, faster than Tendulkar's 276 innings to score 11,000 runs in ODIs. The former India skipper Virat Kohli is still the fastest batter in the world to score 11,000 ODI runs, having achieved this milestone in just 222 innings back in 2019.

Batters to hit fastest 11000 ODI runs:

1 - Virat Kohli: 222 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 261 innings

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 276 innings

4 - Ricky Ponting: 286 innings

Talking about the India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 clash, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana bowled well with the duo taking five and three wickets each, restricting the Bangla Tigers to just 228 runs. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IND vs BAN Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed.