Rohit Sharma secretly films Shikhar Dhawan talking to himself in flight--Watch

India batsman Rohit Sharma had netizens in splits after he shared a video in which his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan can be seen talking to himself in a flight.

On Friday, Sharma uploaded the video on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "No, no he isn't talking to me! And he's too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji Shikhar Dhawan."

However, Dhawan was quick to clarify that he was practicing poetry.

"I was practicing shayeri and janab ney video le liya. Kya dil se yaad kar rha tha wah Maza aa gya. Kaash itne dil se padhaayi bhi kari hoti. (He filmed me when I was reciting a poetry. I was having a fun time. I wish I had studied with such passion too)," Dhawan commented on the video.

India and South Africa are currently competing in the three-match T20I series. The first game in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled, while India won the second match in Mohali on Wednesday. The final match of the series will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.