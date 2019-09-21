close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma secretly films Shikhar Dhawan talking to himself in flight--Watch

India and South Africa are currently competing in the three-match T20I series.

Rohit Sharma secretly films Shikhar Dhawan talking to himself in flight--Watch
Image Courtesy: IANS

India batsman Rohit Sharma had netizens in splits after he shared a video in which his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan can be seen talking to himself in a flight.

On Friday, Sharma uploaded the video on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "No, no he isn't talking to me! And he's too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji Shikhar Dhawan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No no he isn’t talking to me! And he’s too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji @shikhardofficial

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

However, Dhawan was quick to clarify that he was practicing poetry.

"I was practicing shayeri and janab ney video le liya. Kya dil se yaad kar rha tha wah Maza aa gya. Kaash itne dil se padhaayi bhi kari hoti. (He filmed me when I was reciting a poetry. I was having a fun time. I wish I had studied with such passion too)," Dhawan commented on the video.

India and South Africa are currently competing in the three-match T20I series. The first game in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled, while India won the second match in Mohali on Wednesday. The final match of the series will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Tags:
India vs South AfricaRohit SharmaShikhar DhawanCricket
Next
Story

ICC World Cup League 2: USA continue unbeaten run with victory over PNG

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Howdy Modi: Harsh V Shringla Exclusively talks to Zee News