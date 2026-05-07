Rohit Sharma set for stunning MI captaincy return amid Hardik Pandya absence, Surya unavailability vs RCB? Know

The Mumbai Indians find themselves navigating a complex and precarious situation during the 2026 IPL season. The five-time champions are currently occupying the ninth position on the leaderboard, having managed only three victories across ten appearances. With just six points to their name, the team faces an absolute necessity to win their final four fixtures to maintain any possibility of qualifying for the playoffs. Adding to this pressure is a significant leadership crisis following a series of injury concerns within the squad.

Leadership Void and Injury Updates

The team’s primary captain, Hardik Pandya, is currently battling fitness issues that have hindered his participation. Pandya was notably absent from the initial group of players and support staff that departed Mumbai for Raipur on Wednesday in preparation for their upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This travel update, reported by PTI, follows Pandya's absence from the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants due to a back spasm.

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However according to TOI, Hardik will join the team on 8th and his playing status will be decided just before the toss.

While Pandya has missed two matches this season for health reasons, the focus now shifts to his availability for the high-stakes game at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, while Rohit Sharma was confirmed to be part of the first contingent traveling to Raipur, reports indicate that Suryakumar Yadav was missing from that initial batch. Yadav had recently served as the stand-in captain during the game against LSG.

Speculation on Rohit Sharma’s Role

The potential absence of both the regular captain and the deputy has fueled rumors regarding a tactical shift. If both Pandya and Yadav are unable to take the field on Sunday, May 10, the responsibility of leading the side may fall back onto the shoulders of former captain Rohit Sharma. Repprts also suggest that the franchise is "likely to be without their stand-in captain SKY" for the encounter with the defending champions, RCB.

However, there are mitigating factors regarding the staggered travel schedule. Because there is a five-day window between the May 4 game and the May 10 fixture, the squad is moving to Raipur in different groups. A team source mentioned that Pandya’s ailment is considered a minor niggle and that his absence against LSG was a precautionary measure for rest. Furthermore, limited flight connectivity between Mumbai and Raipur has dictated the logistical decision to move the team in stages.

The Road Ahead for Mumbai Indians

With seven losses weighing them down, the Mumbai Indians have a very narrow path to the playoffs. Every remaining match is essentially an elimination game for the franchise. Despite the uncertainty, the camp remains hopeful for a recovery. Following the match against Lucknow, opener Ryan Rickelton commented on the captain's status:

"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I only found out this afternoon that he had back spasms. I'm unaware of the extent of it or how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be back with the group as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

IPL 2026 Match Summary: MI vs RCB Logistics

Detail Information

Date May 10, 2026

Opponent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

Current MI Rank 9th Place

Points 6 (3 Wins, 7 Losses)

Whether the team sees a return of Hardik Pandya or a nostalgic reinstatement of Rohit Sharma at the helm, the priority remains a victory to keep their IPL 2026 campaign alive.

