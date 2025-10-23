The mood around India’s optional nets session at the Adelaide Oval hinted at something more than just pre-match drills. Rohit Sharma — once the undisputed leader of India’s limited-overs setup — arrived early, as he always does, but there was an unfamiliar silence around the ‘Hitman’. No smiles, no casual exchanges with teammates or media — just quiet intensity.

According to multiple reports, including RevSportz, Rohit appeared “off” and unlike his usual self throughout the session. The timing of this subdued display is intriguing, especially given recent developments in the Indian ODI setup. With Shubman Gill appointed as India’s new ODI captain, Rohit’s position at the top of the order is suddenly under scrutiny.

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar’s Chat with Jaiswal Raises Eyebrows

The biggest talking point from the session, however, wasn’t Rohit’s body language — it was what followed. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were seen in an animated, extended conversation with young Yashasvi Jaiswal — the very player being touted as Rohit’s potential successor at the top.

The discussion, which lasted several minutes, was enough to ignite a social media storm. Fans speculated whether Gambhir was preparing Jaiswal for an imminent promotion to the starting XI, possibly at Rohit’s expense. While no official word has come from the team management, the optics alone have intensified the debate around whether India is already planning for a post-Rohit era in ODI cricket.

The End of an Era or Just a Phase?

Rohit Sharma’s contribution to Indian cricket is beyond debate. Over 10,000 ODI runs, multiple ICC tournament heroics, and a reputation as one of the greatest white-ball openers of all time. Yet, at 38, time and form appear to be his biggest rivals.

His dismissal for just 8 runs in the series opener against Australia has only added to the pressure. More significantly, reports suggest that Rohit’s exit from ODI captaincy wasn’t voluntary — it was a decision made by the selectors, led by Agarkar, and backed by Gambhir. If true, it underscores a strategic shift towards grooming the next generation under Gill’s leadership.

Rohit’s Transformation: Fitness Up, Form Down

In fairness, Rohit hasn’t been passive amid all this uncertainty. Over the past few months, he has undergone a noticeable physical transformation, earning widespread praise for his improved fitness levels. His dedication and professionalism remain unquestioned — a testament to his character and love for the game.

However, in modern cricket, fitness without form seldom secures longevity. With India eyeing the 2027 World Cup and aiming to build a young, aggressive core, performances in the present matter more than ever. Rohit’s immediate challenge lies not just in finding runs, but in proving he still belongs in a setup that’s rapidly evolving.

Gambhir’s Vision: The Start of a New Chapter?

Gautam Gambhir’s coaching philosophy has always leaned towards bold, forward-thinking moves. From his IPL stint to his early days as India’s head coach, he’s made it clear that sentiment won’t outweigh strategy. His decision to give Yashasvi Jaiswal more attention during practice may simply be about preparing the youngster — or it could signify a looming transition.

Under Gill’s leadership, India seems to be embracing a new era defined by aggression, athleticism, and youth-driven energy. If Jaiswal, Gill, and Ruturaj Gaikwad form the next generation of openers, Rohit’s illustrious chapter may soon approach its final pages — not because of a lack of ability, but because the game, as always, moves forward.