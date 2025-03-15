Rohit Sharma Set To Continue As Test Captain After Champions Trophy Win - Reports

India’s brilliant victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, where they defeated New Zealand by four wickets, has given skipper Rohit Sharma renewed confidence. His match-winning performance helped secure India’s second consecutive ICC title, reaffirming his leadership at a time when questions had emerged following a dismal Test series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma To Continue As Test Captain?

Despite recent struggles in Test cricket where he scored only 31 runs in three matches Rohit Sharma has quashed retirement speculations. According to the Indian Express, stakeholders at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) firmly back him to lead the team in the upcoming Test series against England. “He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side,” a source confirmed. Rohit, now approaching 38, has expressed his eagerness to continue playing red-ball cricket, keeping all his options open for future ICC tournaments.

Ricky Ponting Lauds India’s All-Round Prowess

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, speaking on The ICC Review, highlighted that while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli formed the backbone of India’s Champions Trophy success, it was the support from their all-rounders that truly elevated the team. “Their all-rounders—Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya—were outstanding throughout the tournament,” Ponting noted. He further explained that India’s well-balanced side, which combined youthful energy with experienced campaigners, has been crucial to their success.

The All-Round Advantage

Ponting pointed out that India’s strategy of incorporating three all-rounders in every match created a formidable, balanced side. “They might look a bit light on fast bowling, but they didn’t need that. Hardik Pandya’s role in handling the new ball and easing the workload for the spinners was vital,” he added. This blend of aggressive batting, reliable spin, and strategic fast bowling allowed India to control the game, even on challenging pitches.

Rohit Sharma’s Champions Trophy win not only extends his ODI captaincy but also sets the stage for his potential leadership in future ICC events, including the upcoming Test series against England. With his impressive record 27 wins to three losses in ICC white-ball events and the support of a well-rounded team, Rohit appears determined to lead India to more glory.

As India continues to dominate in white-ball cricket, the combination of experience from stalwarts like Rohit and Virat, and the dynamism of their all-rounders, promises a bright future on the international stage. With the BCCI backing him fully, Rohit Sharma is set to continue his remarkable journey as one of India’s most successful ODI captains.